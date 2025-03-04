ELECRAMA 2025 Concludes Successfully, Showcasing Innovations and Industry Leadership

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: The 16th edition of ELECRAMA 2025 organised by Indian Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) wrapped up on a high note, firmly establishing itself as the premier global platform for the electrical and allied electronics industry. This edition broke previous records, by hosting over 1,000+ exhibitors, attracting more than 400,000 business visitor footfalls, and generating an estimated $20 billion in business enquiries -- an undeniable testament to its unparalleled scale, influence, and global appeal.

ELECRAMA 2025 emerged as an important platform for industry engagement, showcasing impactful B2B meetings, insightful thought leadership sessions, and constructive policy dialogues that united both global and Indian stakeholders. The event successfully facilitated over 15,000+ B2B meetings and attracted close to 500 international buyers from 80 countries, further solidifying India's stature as a reliable partner within the global electrical ecosystem.

One of the biggest highlights this year was the launch of the New Energies Pavilion, a game-changing showcase of breakthrough technologies in Battery Storage, EV Charging Infrastructure, Digital Energy, Solar Modules, Solar Inverters, and more. This dedicated space showcased India's rapid strides towards a sustainable and future-ready energy landscape.

The global interest at ELECRAMA 2025 has increased. While attending the event Hon'ble Minister Bachir Camara, Deputy Minister, MEHH, Guinea said, "India's advancements in energy and digitalization offer valuable insights for developing nations like Guinea. Strengthening collaborations with India can help us enhance our electricity systems and adopt innovative solutions. Platforms like ELECRAMA provide an excellent opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies, engage with industry leaders, and understand best practices in renewable energy, electrification, and carbon footprint reduction. Events like these are crucial in fostering global partnerships, allowing us to learn from India's expertise and implement sustainable energy solutions that will drive our nation's growth. We believe this is the right time to leverage India's achievements and work together for a brighter, more energy-secure future."

ELECRAMA 2025 also witnessed four MoU signings, laying the foundation for transformative collaborations in the power and electrical sector. These agreements mark a significant step in driving innovation, industry partnerships, and next-generation energy solutions.

Highlighting the potential of the event, Kris Van den Zegel, Head of BD & Stakeholders, Eurelectric said, "ELECRAMA has been an electrifying experience, showcasing the booming Indian power sector and its remarkable growth. We were particularly impressed by the innovation, expanding capabilities of Indian companies, and the welcoming business culture. As the flagship event of IEEMA, it brings together key stakeholders to explore advancements in renewable energy, grid modernization, and digital transformation. The exhibition highlights India's rapidly expanding power sector, offering insights into emerging technologies and sustainable solutions. With global partnerships and knowledge-sharing at its core, ELECRAMA continues to position India as a hub for electrical manufacturing and energy innovation, strengthening industry connections and accelerating the transition towards a more efficient and resilient power ecosystem."

As the event draws its curtains, the significance of this year's edition Sunil Singhvi, President, IEEMA said, "ELECRAMA 2025 has surpassed all expectations, marking yet another milestone in its journey as the world's leading platform for the electrical and power industry. The remarkable increase in visitor footfall compared to the previous edition underscores the growing global interest in India's energy and power capabilities. With over 400,000 business visitor footfalls, ELECRAMA has demonstrated its ability to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to drive impactful collaborations and business opportunities."

Vikram Gandotra, President (Elect) and Chairman, ELECRAMA 2025 also added, "Sustainability and innovation were at the heart of ELECRAMA 2025, setting new benchmarks in green electricity adoption and carbon footprint reduction. The event highlighted groundbreaking advancements in renewable energy integration, energy storage, and automation, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future. Our collective efforts have contributed significantly to reducing carbon emissions, reinforcing India's commitment to clean energy and decarbonization. ELECRAMA continues to be a key enabler in accelerating the transition toward a low-carbon economy."

Siddharth Bhutoria, Vice President, IEEMA & Vice Chairman, ELECRAMA 2025, "ELECRAMA 2025 has been a resounding success, particularly in fostering the growth of startups and emerging enterprises in the energy sector. Through initiatives like Electraverse Sparks, we have provided a dynamic platform for breakthrough innovations, enabling startups to showcase their solutions, connect with investors, and explore strategic collaborations. The overwhelming response from industry leaders and stakeholders underscores the critical role of ELECRAMA in driving innovation, nurturing entrepreneurship, and shaping the future of India's electrical and power industry."

The event, inaugurated by Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Hon'ble Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, highlighted the government's commitment to strengthening India's energy infrastructure. Delivering the keynote, Hon'ble Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, emphasized India's energy transition, policy direction, and technological advancements. He urged the electrical industry to unify major expos, creating a world-class platform to position India as a global hub for energy and electrical solutions.

A key highlight was the 3rd Edition of Electraverse Sparks, where 20 high-potential startups showcased breakthrough innovations in energy, AI, automation, and sustainability, driving investments and strategic collaborations. The World Utility Summit brought together 70+ speakers and 400+ delegates including Vijay Mittal (IOFS), Joint Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, to discuss grid modernization, sustainable policies, and digital transformation.

Meanwhile, ETECHnxt had 40+ unique speakers and 350+ delegates, the premier forum for emerging technologies, explored AI integration, IoT-driven smart grids, and blockchain applications in energy markets, reinforcing ELECRAMA's role in shaping the future of the power sector.

To mark the successful culmination of the event, ELECRAMA 2025 hosted the prestigious Awards Distribution & Exhibitor Night, celebrating excellence in innovation and industry leadership. The evening was further enhanced by a spectacular musical performance by renowned playback singer Shaan, leaving the audience enthralled.

As ELECRAMA 2025 promoted sustainability in a big way, it was able to save 2.3 metric ton of CO2 through providing co-friendly cabs and the event on green electricity. The event leaves behind a legacy of groundbreaking discussions, cutting-edge technological showcases, and strategic collaborations that will shape the future of the electrical and power industry. The event reaffirmed India's position as a leader in energy solutions, paving the way for a more connected, sustainable, and technologically advanced future.

IEEMA is the apex association of manufacturers of electrical and industrial electronics and allied equipment in India. Established in 1948, IEEMA is the first ISO-certified industry association, encompassing the entire value chain in power generation, transmission, and distribution equipment, including new and renewable energy sectors.

ELECRAMA is the flagship showcase of the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA), bringing together the complete spectrum of solutions that powers the planet from source to socket and everything in between. ELECRAMA is a platform to connect the world with the Indian industry in respect of technology, new trends, and innovation for future energy transition.

For more information about ELECRAMA 2025, please visit: elecrama.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)