Elior Group announces the appointment of Ashwani Vohra as Managing Director of Elior India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: Elior Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashwani Vohra as Managing Director of Elior India. With more than 25-years of experience in food services, retail, hospitality, and large-scale operations management, Ashwani will be responsible for driving Elior's growth strategy in India and strengthening operational excellence across the business.

A recognised business leader in the Indian market, Ashwani Vohra has previously held senior leadership positions across several organisations, driving strong year-on-year profitable growth. He is known for his ability to transform and industrialise operations, build client- and consumer-centric teams, and drive transformative growth through innovative and bespoke offerings, with nutrition, wellness, and sustainability at the core.

"We are delighted to welcome Ashwani Vohra to Elior India as Managing Director. His deep knowledge of the Indian market, his strategic vision, and his proven ability to grow and transform complex operations are major assets to support Elior's ambition in the region. His arrival marks an important milestone in strengthening our presence in India," said Daniel Derichebourg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Elior Group.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group is a world leader in contract catering and multiservices, and a benchmark player in the business & industry, local authority, education, and health & welfare markets. With strong positions in eleven countries, the Group generated EUR6.15 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024-2025. Our 133,000 employees cater for 3.2 million people every day at 20,200 restaurants and points of sale on three continents and provide a range of services designed to take care of buildings and their occupants while protecting the environment. The Group's business model is built on both innovation and social responsibility. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching advanced level in 2015.

To find out more, visit www.eliorgroup.com | Follow Elior Group on X: Elior_Group

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)