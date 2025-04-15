Elixir Launches PaisaSmart, A Revolutionary Investment Chatbot to Transform Investing in India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: Elixir Equities Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of BSE-listed Elixir Capital Ltd (Scrip Code 531278), a respected financial services firm with a 30-plus-year legacy led by celebrated market expert, Dipan Mehta, has announced the launch of PaisaSmart, a new - age financial advisory brand aimed at tackling India's under penetration in investment advisory and wealth creation.

Despite India's booming economy, only 75 million Indians invest in the stock market, and even fewer 50 million participate in mutual funds. PaisaSmart has been addressing this gap by offering high-quality educational, financial content through its YouTube channel, which has already amassed over 50,000 subscribers in a short span.

PaisaSmart is taking the next big leap--launching a game-changing WhatsApp chatbot that simplifies mutual fund investing for ordinary Indians.

Introducing PaisaSmart Investment Chatbot

Designed to make mutual fund investing effortless, intelligent, and accessible, the new PaisaSmart chatbot empowers users with:

- Proprietary Mutual Fund Ratings-- The chatbot provides expert-backed fund ratings, built on a proprietary scoring system developed by a team of seasoned investment professionals.

- Customized Mutual Fund Baskets-- Based on a users financial goals, risk appetite, and market conditions, the chatbot suggests optimized mutual fund investment baskets--absolutely free.

- Seamless Investing-- Users can open accounts and invest in recommended mutual funds directly through the chatbot in just a few clicks.

- Dedicated Relationship Managers-- Unlike purely Al-driven platforms, PaisaSmart ensures a human touch--investors get access to a dedicated relationship manager to guide them throughout their investing journey.

- Multi-Language Support-- The chatbot is available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Tamil, with more regional languages launching soon.

How to Use the PaisaSmart Chatbot

Getting started is simple - just message +91 8808990978 on WhatsApp to access the chatbot instantly.

Quotes from Leadership

"At Elixir, we have always believed that smart investing should not be limited to a privileged few. Through PaisaSmart, we aim to democratize financial advice and empower every Indian to invest wisely. Our chatbot is designed to make mutual fund investing not only accessible but also intuitive and highly personalized.", Dipan Mehta, Founder and CEO, Elixir Group

"With PaisaSmart, we are blending technology and expert financial insights to create an easy-to- use investment assistant for millions of Indians. The combination of Al-powered recommendations and human support ensures that everyone--from beginners to seasoned investors--can make informed financial decisions with confidence.", Varun Mehta, CIO, Elixir Equities Pvt. Ltd.

About Elixir Equities and PaisaSmart

Elixir Equities Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of BSE-listed Elixir Capital Ltd (Scrip Code 531278) is a Mumbai based financial services firm with a 30+ year legacy in stock market investing, wealth management, and financial advisory. Led by veteran investor Mr. Dipan Mehta, the firm has built a strong reputation for delivering insightful investment strategies backed by in-depth market research.

As part of Elixir Capital, the firm benefits from deep industry expertise, a strong financial foundation, and a legacy of trusted wealth management solutions for retail and institutional investors alike.

With a commitment to empowering Indian investors, Elixir Equities continues to drive financial innovation through initiatives like PaisaSmart, making expert financial advice and wealth creation opportunities accessible to millions.

PaisaSmart, the latest initiative from Elixir Equities, is a fintech-driven wealth advisory brand committed to educating and enabling millions of Indians to invest wisely. Through engaging financial content, proprietary investment tools, and innovative digital solutions, PaisaSmart aims to bridge India's investment gap.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)