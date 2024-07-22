Embracing Holistic Wellbeing: The Art of Living's Innovative Approach

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22: In today's fast-paced and dynamic work situations, it is commonplace for even those who are physically healthy to be affected by stress and burnout, not to mention various diseases. This reality highlights the need to prioritize well-being and embrace lifestyles that promote wellness, balance, and self-care. Corporates need to help their personnel adopt a holistic approach to wellness, which includes physical, mental, and emotional health, and enhance their overall health and vitality. In a ferociously competitive world, in addition to these, integrating spiritual well-being too is essential for a truly healthy life. The Art of Living Foundation's Corporate Holistic Wellbeing program embodies this philosophy, aligned as it is with the World Health Organization's wellness principles. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation, says, "Health is all about having a disease-free body, a quiver-free breath, a stress-free mind, an inhibition-free intellect, an obsession-free memory, an ego that has a sense of belonging, and a soul that is free from sorrow."

Only a healthy bud can blossom into a beautiful flower. In the same way, only a healthy human being can achieve the goal that he or she wants to achieve.

A Promise of Holistic Wellbeing

Illnesses often arise when one ignores natural laws. For instance, overeating or poor dietary habits can weaken the immune system, while lack of exercise or rest can cause physical, mental, and emotional strain. These imbalances manifest in our breath--the life force. The Corporate Holistic Wellbeing program draws upon the power of the breath through practices like pranayama and the SKY breathing technique. These breathing techniques raise energy levels and foster a state of relaxed alertness. They help rejuvenate every cell in the body, expelling toxins and re-establishing a natural rhythm in breath and organ function.

The Corporate Holistic Wellbeing program also highlights the significance of meditation, mindfulness, and work-life balance. Meditation helps cast off all stressors, promoting living in the present moment.

The program promises numerous benefits: it helps establish a healthy daily routine and heightened awareness, improved clarity of mind, enhanced energy levels, increased emotional resilience, better social connections, better physical health, improved metabolism, good hormonal health, stronger immunity, and better sleep. Research studies from Harvard, Stanford Medicine and Yale highlight the science behind these exemplary practices, which lead to improved functioning of The Vagus Nerve, and enhance the brain-mind-body connect.

Discover how this program helps transform lives--click India's Top Corporate Holistic Wellbeing program to learn more and experience the benefits first-hand.

About the Art of Living Corporate Program

The Art of Living's Holistic Well-being Program, India's premier corporate wellness initiative, integrates physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. Aligned with WHO's wellness principles, it offers breathing techniques, meditation, and mindfulness practices to enhance overall well-being, reduce stress, and improve work-life balance.

