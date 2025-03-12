Emergence Presents Rang Utsaav 2025 - India's No.1 Holi Event!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 12: The most vibrant and energetic Holi experience is here! Emergence brings the 7th edition of its flagship event - Rang Utsaav 2025. Founded by Akash Kothari, alongside co-founders Rachit Desai and Vidhanth Jain, Emergence has cemented itself as India's leading name in curated events. Over the past seven years, they have consistently raised the bar for Holi celebrations, ensuring that each edition is bigger, better, and more unforgettable than the last. Their mission is simple: to create an experience where music, energy, and culture blend seamlessly, offering festival-goers an unmatched celebration of colors.

Like every year, Rang Utsaav 2025 promises a power-packed lineup across two dynamic stages. The Bollywood Stage will feature some of the biggest names in the industry, including DJ Chetas (India's #1 Bollywood DJ - Male), DJ Rink (India's #1 Bollywood DJ - Female), DJ Akhtar (India's Most Awarded Bollywood DJ), Mihir Chandan (Asia's 1st Handpan Artist- Electronica), Kkhushi Jaain (Celebrity DJ - Female) ensuring non-stop energy with the most loved Bollywood hits. The Techno Stage is set to bring an underground vibe, headlined by Almost Human, Houdini, and Tech Mystery, delivering cutting-edge electronic beats for festival-goers who love deep, immersive sounds.

Beyond the music, Rang Utsaav 2025 is all about delivering an extraordinary experience. Expect inflatable pool and a high-energy foam pool, keeping the festive spirit alive. Dance to the beats of live dhol performances, be mesmerized by professional dancers, and enjoy the thrill of color blasts, gulal wars, and water gun fights. This year, festival-goers will also have access to an exclusive Community Shower, allowing attendees to freshen up before heading home comfortably. A dedicated sunscreen station ensures protection while you soak in the festival vibes, and VIP ticket holders & table clients will receive a packet of eco friendly colour, making the celebration both vibrant and skin-friendly. And, of course, no Holi is complete without the traditional Thandai to keep the festive spirit alive.

A new highlight this year is the Holi War--a thrilling, interactive experience where the crowd will be split into two teams, each competing to shower the opposing side with colors. The team with the most color coverage wins, making for an exciting and engaging battle of hues.

To cater to all attendees, Rang Utsaav 2025 welcomes children to join the festivities, provided they are accompanied by their parents and remain under their observation at all times. This ensures a safe and enjoyable experience for families looking to celebrate Holi together.

Adding to the grandeur, the stages will feature visual effects, LED displays, confetti showers, and synchronized lighting, creating a spectacle that enhances the overall vibe. Dedicated zones for selfie booths, food courts, and exclusive VIP lounges ensure that attendees have everything they need for a comfortable and immersive experience.

The event will also host a variety of food stalls and beverage counters, serving a wide range of delicious treats. Only pure Vegetarian/ Jain food will be available, ensuring that the celebration remains inclusive and respectful of diverse cultural traditions. This aligns with a commitment to a cruelty-free festival experience, promoting a joyous atmosphere without harm to animals.

With over 36,000 revelers having attended over the past six years, Emergence aims to welcome another 15,000 attendees this year, solidifying Rang Utsaav as India's #1 Holi Celebration. The meticulous event planning, thoughtfully curated festival experiences, and the strongest lineup in the country make this an unmissable event.

With their visionary approach and attention to detail, Team Emergence is setting new benchmarks for festival curation in India. Rang Utsaav 2025 is not just a Holi party - it's the Holi experience of a lifetime.

Tickets are selling fast! Don't miss out on India's most exciting Holi celebration. Grab yours now before they're gone!

To book tickets please visit https://in.bookmyshow.com/activities/rang-utsaav-2025-ft-dj-chetas-at-nesco-goregaon/ET00428584

