Empowering Dreams: JHOOM INTERNATIONAL showcases 24 Years of Global Talent among Persons with Disabilities

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 18: Shantidham Foundation, a stalwart Non-Profit Voluntary Organization, in Bhubaneswar, India, proudly announces the culmination of its 24 years of unwavering commitment to societal betterment with the eighth edition of JHOOM INTERNATIONAL. This unique talent hunt, the first of its kind in India, has become a global platform for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to showcase their exceptional abilities in various categories, including dance, song, speed painting, acting, mimicry, anchoring and more.

Since eight years in a row, SHANTiDHAM FOUNDATION has taken this initiation and has been supported by DePwD, Government of India, NSD, Government of India, SSEPD Department, Govt. of Odisha, Culture Department, Govt. of Odisha, MCL, IFFCO, DAILYHUNT, GRENIUM, NALCO, VEDANT, Tummala Sambasiva Rao, Givven Logistics (P) Ltd., Silllicon Institute of Technology, Maa Ghar, Chappan Bhog, The ENGINEERING (P) LTD. and Torrent Advertisers.

This year, the foundation has received 1568 registrations from all over India. They will be promoted by different social media promotions of JHOOM INTERNATIONAL through Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. They are associated with 94 Organisations. The winners of JHOOM INTERNATIONAL will be announced at the ceremony, and their performances will be promoted.

The Award Ceremony programme of JHOOM INTERNATIONAL and "SAMARTH" an International Magazine will be inaugurated by CHIEF GUEST, Smt. Surama Padhy, Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly, Govt. of Odisha, Sj. Nityananda Gond, Minister of ST & SC Development, Minority & SSEPD Department, Govt. of Odisha, Sj. Suryabanshi Suraj, Minister of Odia Language Literature & Culture Department, Sj. Ramchandru Tejavath, IAS, Rtd and Bishnupada Sethi, IAS, Principal Secretary, SSEPD Dept., Govt. Of Odisha and other eminent Guests on 21st December 2024, from 3 PM to 7 PM. SAMARTH will be published for the PWDs, where their stories will be placed and the magazines will be distributed digitally to all the sectors globally. The Programme will be Live streamed on Facebook, YouTube and will also be promoted by DailyHunt said by DR. Soubhagya Routray, Founder & Chief Functionary of SHANTIDHAM FOUNDATION.

