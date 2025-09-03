Empowering Infrastructure, Strengthening India - Riyo Electricals Limited Officially Launched on 15th August 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: On the historic occasion of India's Independence Day, Riyo Electricals Limited proudly marked its grand launched on 15th August 2025, ushering in a new era of world-class electrical engineering and infrastructure solutions across India and beyond. Today, the company celebrates this milestone as it begins its journey with a vision to provide innovative, reliable, and sustainable power solutions that drive industrial growth and strengthen national infrastructure.

A Comprehensive Electrical Powerhouse, Empowering Infrastructure, Energizing the Nation.

Riyo Electricals Limited is positioned as an integrated electrical solutions provider with expertise across multiple verticals:

* Manufacturing & Global Supply: High and low tension conductors & cables, transformers, switchgears, circuit breakers, capacitors, relays, electrical control panels, motors, generators, solar panels, inverters, UPS systems, steel poles, and advanced energy-efficient lighting solutions.

* Infrastructure Design-Build-Operate-Maintain (O & M): Complete electrical systems from power transmission lines to distribution networks, substations, automation, smart metering, power backup, and renewable energy projects.

* Turnkey EPC & Integration: End-to-end Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services including energy audits, system integration, and customized project delivery.

* Consulting & Compliance: Advisory and regulatory support covering technical assistance, safety compliance, and energy efficiency programs for both Indian and international clients.

CEO's Statement

"Launching on 15th August was deeply symbolic -- it reflects our commitment to contribute to India's growth story and strengthen its energy independence," said Alok Goshwami, CEO of Riyo Electricals Limited. "Riyo Electricals is not just a business; it is a mission to deliver dependable, sustainable, and cutting-edge electrical solutions that empower industries, communities, and infrastructure alike."

MD's Statement

Speaking on the occasion, Narendra Bhanushali, Managing Director of Riyo Electricals Limited, said:"Our launch on Independence Day was just the beginning. Going forward, our mission is to build Riyo Electricals into a trusted partner for governments, industries, and communities alike. We are committed to innovation, transparency, and customer-first solutions that will position us as a reliable force in powering India's growth while also expanding into global markets. The journey ahead is about creating impact -- through quality, trust, and sustainable growth."

Strategic Roadmap

With a strong focus on Industrial collaborations, and renewable energy initiatives, Riyo Electricals Limited is poised to serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors with unmatched quality, efficiency, and professionalism.

About Riyo Electricals Limited

Headquartered in Maharashtra, Riyo Electricals Limited is built on a foundation of technical expertise, innovation, and customer trust. The company is backed by a team of seasoned professionals and is equipped to execute projects of all scales, both in India and overseas. By blending innovation with integrity, Riyo Electricals aims to redefine the future of the electrical industry. For more information visit www.riyoelectricalslimited.com

