Empowering Youth: Students Learn About Cancer Detection, Treatment, and Hope

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 24: For many youngsters, cancer remains an abstract and frightening concept that would mean - the end of life. This public health concern is often surrounded by fear, myths, and uncertainty due to limited open discussions about this complex disease. This may hinder their ability to make conscious efforts to take care of their health and assist family members suffering from cancer. Thus, there is a need for increasing awareness about cancer and its risk factors, prevention strategies, and available treatment options among youngsters, especially college-goers, to foster an informed society and shift the narrative from fear to hope. Recognizing this pressing need, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road hosted a cancer awareness event titled 'Breaking Barriers, Building Awareness' on Friday, 20 December.

Over 100 students from colleges, including St. Francis College, Jyoti Nivas College, Mount Carmel College, and New Horizon College of Engineering, actively participated in the event, engaging in Q & A sessions and learning about cancer prevention. Experts from the Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre discussed various aspects of cancer, including risk factors, tobacco use, early detection strategies, and the latest advances in cancer care. Inspiring cancer warriors, Ms. Anuradha Sathe and Sujata Karmakar, shared their journeys, offering hope to those battling the disease.

Setting the context of the event, Dr. Nitin Yashas Murthy, Consultant - Medical Oncology & Hemato-Oncology highlighted the importance of early detection and prevention in the fight against cancer. Closing the care gap in cancer requires increased knowledge about cancer, prevention strategies, early detection methods, access to advanced treatment options, and personalized care.

Discussing the advances in medical oncology, Dr. Amit Rauthan, HOD & Consultant - Medical Oncology, Haematology & Haemato-Oncology highlighted the transformative impact of immunotherapy, a revolutionary option in cancer care. He noted, "Immunotherapy is one of the most novel mechanisms of cancer treatment that works by unlocking the potential of the immune system to fight cancer. While not suitable for every patient, it offers long-term survival for those who may not be eligible for chemotherapy or have advanced-stage cancers."

Another pillar of oncology, Radiation therapy is one of the oldest modes of therapy for cancer. Dr. Vadhiraja B M, HOD & Consultant - Radiation Oncology noted, "Radiation therapy targets cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue, offering a focused approach to treatment. It works by damaging the DNA of cancer cells, preventing them from growing and dividing. For cancers like brain metastases, radiation remains an effective treatment." Adding to this, Dr. Sindhu Paul Kavalakkat, Consultant - Radiation Oncology mentioned, "Radiation therapy is a non-invasive procedure, similar to a chest X-ray and CT scan. This simple outpatient procedure takes about 5-7 min per session, so patients can continue their daily tasks and work as usual after their session."

Dr. Manjunath N M L, Consultant - Surgical Oncology addressed the audience with tobacco-related concerns on cancer. He noted, "Tobacco use is the most common environmental factor contributing to cancer, with over 69 carcinogenic chemicals in tobacco products. About 81% of lung cancers are caused by smoking, and 1 in 5 deaths is attributed to tobacco use. Considering the dangers to health, we always motivate people to consider de-addiction programs and use the 5Rs -- Relevance, Risks, Rewards, Roadblocks, and Repetition to quit smoking and lead healthier lives."

Dr. Poonam Patil, Consultant - Medical Oncology elaborated on the importance of screening and early detection of breast and cervical cancers. "Awareness and action are your best defense against cancer. While breast self-examinations every month and periodic Mammograms are a must for women over 40 years of age, HPV vaccination and regular screening (PAP Smear) can help prevent and detect cervical cancer early on," she said.

Surgery in cancer care has undergone tremendous advancements, with robotics gaining momentum over the last few years. Dr. Devesh S Ballal, Consultant - Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery, noted, "Contrary to popular belief, robots don't perform surgeries independently, it's the surgeon who controls the robotic system with precision. With robotics, patients experience less pain, minimal blood loss, faster recovery, and a significantly improved quality of life."

Talking about blood cancers, Dr. Mallikarjun Kalashetty, Consultant - Haematology, Haemato Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplantation highlighted the importance of awareness in identifying blood cancer symptoms. "Blood cancers are different from solid tumors and can manifest as fatigue, fever, bone pain, frequent infections, or unexplained blood loss. Simple tests like a complete blood count (CBC) can raise red flags, leading to timely diagnosis and treatment." Elaborating on the evolving treatment landscape for blood cancers, Dr. Ashish Dixit, Consultant - Haematology, Haemato Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplantation added, "Advances in targeted therapies like Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs) and CAR T-cell therapy have revolutionized how we treat blood cancers. These therapies are less invasive than traditional bone marrow transplants and offer patients a better quality of life."

Discussing the challenges and advancements in treating bone cancer, Dr. Srimanth B S, Lead Consultant - Orthopaedic Oncology noted, "Bone cancer is rare but predominantly affects children and young adults. In the past, amputation was the only option, but today, limb-salvage surgeries are successful in over 95% of cases. These surgeries ensure that young patients can return to school, play sports, and enjoy life like any other child."

Ms. Anuradha Sathe, a working professional, discovered early-stage breast cancer after initially dismissing mild symptoms. Under the care of Dr. Shabber Zaveri, Dr. Sindhu Paul Kavalakkat, and Dr. Poonam Patil she underwent a lumpectomy and radiation therapy. Throughout treatment, Anuradha balanced work maintained a disciplined lifestyle, and leaned on her support system for strength. She now advocates for other cancer patients, emphasizing the importance of hope, support, and a positive mindset.

Talking about the importance of early diagnosis, Dr. Shabber Zaveri, Chairman HOD & Consultant - Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery, noted, "Embrace proactive health: Screen for breast cancer once you turn 40, perform monthly breast self-exams, and encourage family members with symptoms to get examined. Anuradha's case highlights the importance of how early detection can lead to successful outcomes in breast cancer. Please remember - most cancers are curable or treatable if detected early. Never lose hope; there's always light at the end of the tunnel."

Another warrior, Sujata Karmakar from Siliguri was diagnosed with breast cancer 2 years ago. Treated at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, her journey included surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy under the care of Dr. Hemanth G N, Dr. Amit Rauthan, and Dr. Sindhu Paul Kavalakkat. Despite challenges like neuropathy and pneumonia, Sujata drew strength from her family, especially her daughter, and the empathetic medical team. Now on hormonal therapy, she inspires others to have faith and survivors to spread hope to those still fighting.

Dr. Hemanth G N, Consultant - Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery, noted, "Breast cancer treatment has evolved significantly over the past few decades. Mastectomy (removal of the breast) was once the primary option, which would make patients worry about body disfiguration. But, with breast-conserving surgery, patients can maintain a natural appearance. In Ms. Sujata's case, we were able to preserve healthy breast tissue by only removing the affected portion of the breast. This approach has not only helped maintain a more natural look but also ensured her emotional well-being during and after treatment."

Cancer isn't necessarily a death sentence, but a condition that can be controlled and treated, especially when caught in its early stages. This event not only helped students gain information about various facets of cancer care but also inspired them to lead healthier, proactive lifestyles, ultimately reducing cancer incidences.

