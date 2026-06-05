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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,56,100; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,56,100; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,090

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,250 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 7:39 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,100, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,090. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,100 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,57,960 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,250.
  
 

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Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,56,210; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,79,900

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Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,56,210; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,090, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,790 in Chennai.
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,240. 
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,84,900.  
 
US gold prices edged lower on Friday and were set for a weekly loss, as tensions in West Asia dampened hopes for a US-Iran peace deal amid rising inflation and rate-hike fears.
 
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent to $4,462.22 per ounce, as of 0049 GMT. It has fallen about 1.6 per cent for the week so far.
US gold futures for August delivery fell 0.4 per cent to $4,489.
 
Spot silver fell 0.6 per cent to $73.45 per ounce, platinum dropped 1.3 per cent to $1,876.58, and palladium slid 1.5 per cent to $1,301.25. All metals were headed for a weekly loss.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

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Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,56,210; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 7:38 AM IST

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