ENBEE Trade and Finance to consider the declaration of upto 50% Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2025- 26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: ENBEE Trade and Finance Limited (BSE: 512441), a non-banking financial company is considering the declaration of upto 50% Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2025- 26. Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on 20th June 2025 for the decision. Face value of the company's share is Rs. 1 per share.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, ENBEE Trade and Finance Ltd reported total revenue of Rs. 19.73 crore, a sharp increase from Rs.10.25 crore in FY 2023-24--translating to more than a 92% year-on-year growth. The company's net profit for FY25 stood at Rs. 4.95 crore, reflecting a nearly 217% Y-o-Y rise compared to Rs. 1.56 crore in FY24. For the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2025, the company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs. 1.64 crore, a 76% Y-o-Y rise compared to net profit of Rs.0.93 crore in Q4 FY24. These results underscore ENBEE's strong operational momentum, robust growth strategy, and disciplined financial execution.

Company has recently announced a strategic alliance with Sunrise FinServe Pvt Ltd in a move aimed at significantly enhancing the efficiency and scalability of its loan disbursement operations. The partnership marks a an important step in ENBEE's ongoing efforts to strengthen its lending ecosystem, particularly across the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

This collaboration will see ENBEE leveraging Sunrise FinServe's experience, strong distribution network, and advanced customer acquisition capabilities to enhance the lending processes. The partnership is set up to speed things up, make the application process easier, and help more people in smaller towns and underserved areas get access to credit.

The management of ENBEE Trade and Finance Ltd, commented, "We're really happy to team up with Sunrise FinServe Pvt Ltd as we grow our lending business. This partnership will help us work more smoothly and reach more people who need financial support. With Sunrise's experience and strong digital network, we'll be able to offer faster and easier financial services, especially in important areas like Maharashtra and Gujarat."

Enbee Trade & Finance has taken an aggressive stance on sustainable finance, targeting projects in solar panel installations, wind energy developments, Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

Additionally, the company plans to fund startups promoting green technologies and enterprises aligned with ESG standards. This includes financial backing for renewable energy adoption, social impact ventures and eco-friendly industry practices.

The company came up with Rs 45.08 crore Right Issue in December 2024. The issue size was 3,46,76,061 shares. The Rights Issue was priced at ₹13 per share, offered existing shareholders an opportunity to enhance their equity stake in the company. The Board of Directors had considered and approved the rights issue, with an entitlement of 121 Rights Equity Shares for every 50 fully paid-up equity shares held as on the record date of November 28, 2024. Enbee Trade and Finance Rights Issue 2024 got oversubscribed by 1.03 times by the end of the bidding period with total bid quantity received by BSE of 3,55,58,889 shares. The amount was raised to repay unsecured loans availed by the company from promoter and promoter group of the company as well as augmentation of capital base of the company.

About ENBEE Trade and Finance Limited

Established in 1985, ENBEE Trade and Finance Ltd is a non-deposit taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The company is primarily engaged in providing business loans, personal loans, and structured financial solutions to SMEs and individuals.

