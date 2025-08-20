Entermark Launches India's First AI Trademark Monitoring Tool for Legal Teams & SMEs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 20: Entermark, a growing name in the Legaltech Industry, announced the launch of India's first AI-driven Trademark Monitoring Tool, built for legal teams, IP professionals, and SMEs (Small-to-medium enterprises). The purpose behind the launch of this TM monitoring tool is to make trademark management effortless and convenient, ensure compliance, and empower businesses to protect their intellectual property with unmatched efficiency and a 360° TM management suite.

As per Press Information Bureau (PIB) press release, 5,38,665 trademark applications have been filed in India in FY 2024/25 as last posted on 22 July 2025. With the increasing number of trademark application filings, it has become difficult to track infringements, manage filings, and comply with legal deadlines. In addition to this, legal teams spend countless hours on manual checks and monitoring, while SMEs lack the resources needed to safeguard their brand from cut, copy, and paste. Entermark's legaltech solutions bridge this gap by offering an AI-powered trademark monitoring and TM portfolio management system.

How Entermark Ensures Brand Protection for Legal Teams and SMEs?

The Entermark AI Trademark Monitoring Tool is loaded with a bucket of powerful features to meet the everyday challenges in the way of brand protection for legal teams and SMEs-

* TM Monitoring/Watch- Real-time monitoring to detect potential infringement and conflicts

* TM Portfolio Management- Centralized dashboard in order to manage multiple trademarks across jurisdictions

* Compliance Calendar- Automatic compliance alerts for renewals, hearings, and various critical deadlines that require immediate attention

* Monthly Filing Report- Transparent and all-embracing filing reports for better TM oversight

* Task Management- Assign, track, and manage trademark-related tasks

* AI Chat Assistant- On-demand AI-backed legal guidance for instant answers

* AI-Smart Trademark Search- Comprehensive search capabilities to lessen the risk of conflicts and duplications

* Status Tracking- Timely updates on application progress, objections, and hearings

Legaltech Automation to Change the Game, Cut Manual Work by 60%

India has a significant number of IP lawyers and SMEs filing trademarks annually. Yet, a substantial segment of applications faces objections or delays due to improper monitoring or procedural lapses. Entermark's AI Trademark Monitoring Tool will help you reduce manual effort by up to 60%, minimize filing errors by 40%, and save legal teams hundreds of working hours annually.

Narendra Kumar, co-founder of Entermark, said, "Trademark protection has emerged as a necessity for legal teams, SMEs, and big pharma companies. Entermark is committed to focusing on making the best use of automation and AI and contributing to the growth of the legaltech engine of India. In a country that takes pride in Make in India and Vocal for Local, it's ironic that some copycats think they can mint money on the hard-earned reputation of original businesses. Well, the days of freeloading are numbered. With Entermark, we ensure that India's innovators, entrepreneurs, and IP lawyers get the shield they deserve."

"Our mission is to make advanced Entermark's trademark monitoring tool accessible to every SME and empower over 15,000 lawyers in India with the functionalities they seek to work smarter. Our trademark monitoring tool is built to protect India's creative DNA, so every small or medium-scale business can grow, free from the shadows of imitation. We are planning to roll out additional modules such as AI-based infringement prediction models, integration with global IP databases, Compliance Management Automation, etc, in the coming years," Narendra Kumar signed off after this statement.

