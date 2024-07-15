EOSGlobe and TouchPoint One Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Customer Experience and Empower Employees

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: EOSGlobe, a leading business process management organization, and TouchPoint One, a pioneer in advanced customer contact performance management solutions, today announced a groundbreaking partnership that promises to elevate customer experience and strengthen employee engagement. This collaboration builds upon EOSGlobe's legacy of excellence, combining their deep industry expertise with TouchPoint One's innovative, AI-enhanced Acuity platform. Together, they aim to drive tangible benefits for EOSGlobe's clients, including improved customer experiences, enhanced brand reputation, and accelerated growth and profitability.

The partnership is built on a shared vision of delivering exceptional customer experiences through the power of technology and human potential. By integrating TouchPoint One's AI-powered Acuity platform into EOSGlobe's operations, the companies aim to unlock the full potential of their workforce, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and driving measurable results for clients.

"At EOSGlobe, we are passionate about helping businesses transform their operations and achieve their future ambitions," said Abhinav Arora, CEO of EOSGlobe. "Our partnership with TouchPoint One represents a significant advancement in our mission. By leveraging their cutting-edge Acuity platform, with its advanced AI-driven capabilities in quality management, coaching, and analytics, and unparalleled gamification we will provide our clients with comprehensive insights and an exceptionally equipped, empowered, engaged CX workforce. This enables data-driven decisions that optimize every aspect of the customer experience while boosting employee productivity and effectiveness."

TouchPoint One's Acuity platform is a comprehensive, data-driven solution that significantly enhances contact center performance. It offers advanced data management, employee dashboards, balanced scorecards, and comprehensive performance management tools. Through seamless integration with EOSGlobe's operations, the platform will enable real-time performance tracking, personalized coaching, and predictive analytics. Additionally, Acuity's robust quality management features and engaging gamification elements will further enhance EOSGlobe's ability to drive continuous improvement and employee motivation.

"We are thrilled to partner with EOSGlobe, a company that shares our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "Together, we will build upon EOSGlobe's strong foundation, equipping and supporting their workforce to deliver even more exceptional customer experiences and drive business success. We're excited to see how this partnership will drive a cultural shift, fostering deeper employee engagement, heightened accountability, and a relentless pursuit of improvement. By combining our technological prowess with EOSGlobe's operational excellence, we're setting the stage for unprecedented success in employee and customer experience management."

The partnership between EOSGlobe and TouchPoint One marks a significant milestone in the customer experience industry. By combining their strengths, the companies are poised to set new benchmarks for customer satisfaction, employee engagement, and operational efficiency. This collaboration promises to be a catalyst for innovation, enabling businesses across industries to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

About EOSGlobe

EOSGlobe is a distinguished business process management organization, dedicated to providing exceptional services that prioritize outstanding customer experiences and digital innovation. The company specializes in a variety of services, such as business process outsourcing, digital solutions, and consulting services, catering to diverse industries including banking, finance, automotive, healthcare, ecommerce, and manufacturing. With a team of highly skilled professionals possessing extensive domain expertise and advanced digital solutions, EOSGlobe supports businesses in realizing their future ambitions by streamlining processes, optimizing costs, and enhancing productivity. Through the establishment of strategic partnerships with its global clientele, EOSGlobe fosters a culture of innovation and business transformation, offering cost-effective solutions that improve productivity.

About TouchPoint One

TouchPoint One pioneers innovative workforce performance solutions that fuse human-centric design with artificial intelligence. Our flagship Acuity platform redefines employee engagement through personalized motivation, strategic gamification, and immersive dashboards that cultivate competition and alignment with organizational goals. By seamlessly blending cutting-edge technologies, insightful analytics, and enterprise data integrations, TouchPoint One empowers companies to unlock their teams' full potential, foster meaningful leadership connections, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences. Explore the future of workforce optimization at https://www.touchpointone.com

