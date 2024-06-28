ET Edge Hosts Grand 7th Edition of The Doctors Day Conclave

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 28: ET Edge, in partnership with Mankind Pharma and powered by Lupin, proudly presents the biggest and most prestigious edition of The Doctors Day Conclave. This year's event, held a day before National Doctors' Day on June 29th, serves as a grand tribute to Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy's enduring legacy in Indian healthcare.

The conclave celebrates and honours the invaluable contributions of doctors and frontline healthcare workers since 2018. This year's theme, "Military Medicine: Bridging the Gap Between Battlefield and Homefront," will be explored in a special opening address, setting the stage for a day of insightful discussions.

The conclave boasts an esteemed guest list, including Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of State (I/C),Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt. of India; Lt Gen Arindam Chatterjee, Director General Medical Services (Army), Indian Army; Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, AVSM, VSM, Director General Medical Services (Navy), Indian Navy; Air Marshal Rajesh Vaidya VSM, Director General Medical Services (Air), Indian Airforce; Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Former Union Cabinet Minister of Health & Family Welfare, India as a guest of honour.

The conclave will recognize doctors across various specialties for their achievements. These include oncology, orthopaedics, urology, diabetology, and dermatology. Renowned personalities like Air Marshal Rajesh Vidya VSM, Director General Medicine Services (Air), Indian Airforce; Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals; Dr B.N. Gangadhar, Chairman (officiating), National Medical Commission, will participate in thought-provoking panel discussions.

Ms Sandhya Kothari, Asst Controller of Patents & Designs, Patent Office, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry will deliver a masterclass on patents, empowering healthcare professionals with valuable knowledge.

The Doctors Day Conclave is a significant platform for acknowledging the dedication and expertise of our nation's doctors. This year's event promises to be a resounding success, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange within the medical community.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)