Eternity as an icon: Arzan Khambatta collaborates with Agami Realty to create a masterpiece capturing the timelessness of Agami Eternity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: In a landmark synergy that brings together two formidable names in the design and development spaces, renowned sculptor Arzan Khambatta has unveiled his latest masterpiece for Agami Realty's boutique development in Bandra East. Titled Lady Eternity, the creation adorns the premises of Agami Realty's residential tower titled Eternity, located in Kalanagar, Bandra East. It is a breathtaking 15-foot-tall monument, composed of glistening metal and energised crystals, that captures the very essence of the project. In that, it stands at the intersection of art, architecture and community-focused design, bringing to life vital elements that are embedded into the project's DNA.

Agami Eternity stands tall on a land parcel that once housed Samaj Seva Co-operative Housing Society, located at MIG Colony in Bandra East. The ambitious but sensitive involved the construction of a new building with a stilt area, ground floor and 22 upper floors, creating 65 luxurious apartments. It serves 16 society members and has met all its milestones successfully, serving as another illustrious example of Agami Realty's thoughtful and future-driven vision that sets it apart in Mumbai's real estate landscape.

"The sculpture was conceived and executed as a tribute to both Kalanagar's status as a historic enclave of art and culture, as well as the project's community-centric and inclusive outlook," says Prashant Khandelwal, CEO of Agami Realty and Joint Secretary of CREDAI MCHI. "Our project is a boutique development that has been designed with Reza Kabul's signature philosophy of 'design should liberate spaces, not enclose them'. We wanted to pay homage to both the iconic district and our belief in creating landmarks that infuse art into living ecosystems, making them more accessible, aspirational and aesthetic. Our decision to join hands with the reputed architect-turned-sculptor Arzan Khambatta was rooted in his own design journey and a shared resonance of what we wanted this piece to symbolise," he adds.

Commenting on the design process, Arzan Khambatta shared: "The vision for Lady Eternity began with a simple yet profound truth - while human lives pass, what truly endures is love. A home is where eternal love is nurtured, and it is a woman who is at the heart of every home. To bring the vision to life, we chose two timeless symbols as the main elements of the sculpture -- the infinity loop representing the endless continuum of time, and the feminine form as a motif defining the cradle of unconditional love. Lady Eternity thus stands tall as a metal figure holding the infinity loop like a flying kite, with the strings connecting the infinity loop also passing through the figure's heart. The kite, weaving into her form and eventually passing through the heart, serves as a visual metaphor for humanity's desire to be eternal, but ultimately what is truly eternal is love."

In addition to the metal backdrop, Lady Eternity is adorned with rose quartz crystals, which Khambatta envisioned as breathing life into her form. "Her pulse is healing, full of compassion and infinite renewal. In her presence, you are reminded that eternity is not found in the faraway stars, but in the heartbeat within you. To meditate on the symbol of infinity is to remember a tender truth: we were never born and we will never die. What we call beginnings and endings are just gentle turns in the eternal curve of being. In essence, Lady Eternity is a mirror of your own eternal self -- of love looping endlessly, radiant and unbroken," he elaborates.

Another anchoring perspective is of Lady Eternity as the cradle of aspiration. Here, the kite is a metaphor, soaring into the infinite by harnessing the winds of resistance, just as people rise by embracing life's various challenges and opportunities. The strings of this kite, passing through her heart, are a powerful reminder that home is both anchor and launchpad, grounding us in love as we attempt to soar towards the sky.

Thus, Lady Eternity intertwines two stories: one of love as the eternal essence of life, and another of aspiration as the eternal journey of the human spirit. Both flow into each other, inviting residents and passers-by the freedom to find their own reflection within her form. Each intrepid reflection reveals another layer of meaning and a deeper reflection of what it takes to build homes that have community at their heart - a sentiment that is intrinsic to Agami Realty's approach to development.

About - Agami Realty is a forward-thinking, Mumbai-based real estate firm dedicated to crafting meaningful living experiences, with a strong emphasis on smart technology and sustainability. Through their thoughtful incorporation of technology, nature and art into their architectural designs, the developer ensures that each project embodies innovation and aesthetic excellence. The brand believes that the living spaces they create should inspire and elevate. Sustainability is at the heart of each of Agami Realty's undertakings. The brand was founded in 1975 by JS Sankhe and has since established itself as one of the most trusted names in Mumbai's real estate landscape for over five decades. With more than 25 successfully completed projects across the MMR region, Agami Realty is now focused on the next chapter of its journey, which encompasses several upcoming luxury developments across Mumbai.

