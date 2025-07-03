European Soft Wheat Flour Gains Ground in India as Quality Finds Growing Appeal

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 3: India's evolving food landscape is increasingly embracing premium-quality ingredients, and the country's 2024 import data for soft wheat flour confirms this shift. Italy has emerged as a key supplier, bolstered by growing recognition of European milling standards, product traceability, and consistent quality--attributes that are being championed by the "Pure Flour from Europe" initiative.

India's 2024 Imports of Soft Wheat Flour Show Strong Gains for Italian Suppliers

India's import landscape for soft wheat flour in 2024 has revealed encouraging trends for European exporters, particularly Italian suppliers, despite a broader dip in total import value compared to the previous year. Official data shows that India imported 2,271 tons of soft wheat flour in 2024, valued at EUR1.59 million. While this reflects a slight decrease in overall value from 2023, it also marks a significant shift in the market share held by the European Union (EU), especially Italy.

The EU accounted for EUR350,000 in exports to India, representing 22% of the total import value, up from 13% in 2023 and only 1% in 2015. Within the EU, Italy stood out, contributing EUR348,000 worth of exports to India in 2024-up from just under EUR246,000 the previous year. This growth in value was accompanied by an increase in volume, with India importing 378 tons of Italian soft wheat flour, compared to 238 tons in 2023.

India's primary sources for soft wheat flour imports in 2024 were Sri Lanka (37.8%), the United Arab Emirates (33.1%), and Italy (21.9%). While the UAE continues to play a prominent role, a large proportion of its exports are believed to be re-branded products originating from third countries.

Apart from Italy, France was the only other EU country exporting soft wheat flour to India in 2024, with Italy accounted for nearly all of the EU's exports to the country. A milestone was reached early in 2024, when Italy overtook the UAE in terms of market share, a sign of growing trust in European flour among Indian buyers.

Italy's direct exports to India have been gaining momentum, particularly valued for their consistent quality and clear origin. These attributes are increasingly appealing to the Indian foodservice and food processing sectors, which are showing a growing preference for traceable and premium-quality ingredients.

Though volumes remain modest in comparison to global trade figures, the consistent year-on-year growth in imports of flour from Italy demonstrates the programme's effectiveness and the increasing appreciation of European milling standards in the Indian market.

Why European Flour Is Gaining Favour

Backed by the "Pure Flour from Europe" campaign, co-funded by the European Union and led by ITALMOPA - the Italian Milling Industry Association, European soft wheat flour is carving out a premium position in India's foodservice, bakery, and retail sectors.

European flour is known for:

- Unmatched Milling Tradition: Centuries-old craftsmanship backed by cutting-edge technology.

- Clean, Safe, Sustainable Production: European mills follow some of the world's most rigorous quality and food safety protocols.

- Versatility in Culinary Use: From fluffy breads and pastries to fine pasta and gourmet desserts, soft wheat flour from Europe suits a wide range of Indian and international recipes.

-Traceability and Transparency: With origin certification, consumers and chefs alike know exactly what they're using.

The European flour milling industry processes approximately 47 million tons of soft wheat and rye annually, ensuring that its products are not only high-quality but also scalable to meet growing demand.

Impact of the "Pure Flour from Europe" Campaign

Launched in 2021 and now set for renewed outreach in 2025, the campaign is actively educating Indian chefs, bakers, importers, and media on the excellence of EU soft wheat flour. From product demonstrations to recipe development and awareness initiatives, it has played a crucial role in building recognition for Italian flour among Indian professionals and consumers alike. This steady rise in imports and the shift from generic or re-branded options to certified Italian products--highlights a broader transformation: India's food sector is evolving toward premium, health-focused, and origin-assured ingredients. Italian flour, with its combination of tradition, safety, and versatility, is well-positioned to meet that demand.

As part of its relaunch in India, the "Pure Flour from Europe" campaign we will be participating in SIAL India 2025, taking place from December 11-13 at the India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. The event will provide a platform to reconnect with the food trade, showcase the superior quality and versatility of European flour, and engage directly with chefs, bakers, importers, and food professionals across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)