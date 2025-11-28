European Union's "Full of Character" Campaign Celebrates a Flavourful French Cheese & Indian Street Food Fusion in Delhi

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 28: The French Dairy Board (CNIEL), with support from the European Union, hosted an exciting series of flavour-rich events in New Delhi as part of the third chapter of its celebrated "Full of Character" campaign. This year's theme -- French Cheese Meets Indian Street Food -- brought a creative, fusion-forward twist to the Indian culinary scene.

The events were led by Francois Robin, Award-winning French Cheesemonger, and showcased a curated selection of French cheeses including Brie, Comte, Camembert, Emmental and more -- paired with the bold flavours and zest of Indian favourites.

An exclusive influencer workshop at Kakapo, Delhi, introduced leading culinary creators and food bloggers to the versatility of French cheese in everyday Indian eating. Through interactive tastings, fusion recipe demonstrations, and hands-on cheeseboard activities, attendees explored how French cheese can elevate beloved local snacks and street-style bites.

The day also featured a lively networking reception for chefs, restaurateurs, culinary media, and industry leaders. Guests enjoyed fusion tasting experiences that celebrated the theme -- French cheese infused into iconic Indian flavours fostering fresh conversations on innovation and the evolving role of European cheese in Indian cuisine.

"India's love for rich and nuanced flavours blends beautifully with the depth and diversity of French cheese. This year, we are celebrating this union of cultures -- where tradition meets innovation on the plate," said Emilie Martin, Managing Director APAC at CNIEL. "The enthusiasm we've witnessed in Delhi reinforces our commitment to continue inspiring Indian consumers and the culinary community."

CNIEL further hosted a hands-on culinary workshop for students at APCA, Gurgaon, sharing practical knowledge on incorporating French cheeses into modern Indian cuisine. The workshop highlighted the craftsmanship behind French cheese production and the limitless possibilities for innovation in professional kitche.

A Sustainable Journey of Taste

As the campaign enters its final year in India, CNIEL continues to spotlight European excellence through:

- Responsible dairy farming practices

- High standards of animal welfare

- Reduced environmental footprint

- Authentic and traceable production

These efforts ensure French cheese remains not just delicious, but also a consciously produced choice for consumers in India and globally.

The campaign invites everyone to join this exciting flavour movement:

#EnjoyItsFromEurope #FullOfCharacter#EUAgriPromo

