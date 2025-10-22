Excitement Builds as GFLOOR EXPO 2025 Announces New Dates and Expanding Industry Line-Up!

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22: The countdown has begun for GFLOOR Expo 2025, and the excitement across the flooring, construction, and design community is unmistakable! The event, now scheduled from 14th to 16th November 2025 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad, is shaping up to be India's ultimate destination for everything flooring--where business meets opportunity, and ideas meet execution.

This first-of-its-kind platform will bring together the entire flooring ecosystem under one roof--spanning industrial, commercial, residential, and institutional applications. From manufacturers and suppliers to builders, architects, and project heads, the expo promises unmatched networking, live product showcases, and practical insights into materials and systems driving real project outcomes.

"We're witnessing tremendous enthusiasm from professionals eager to explore complete flooring solutions in one place," said Mr. Srikanth T.G., Business Head, HITEX. "GFLOOR is not just an exhibition--it's an experience for everyone involved in the building and construction."

The much-awaited GFLOOR Summit, taking place on 15th November 2025, will be the heartbeat of the expo--bringing together leading architects, builders, consultants, and project managers for meaningful discussions and real-world knowledge exchange. "The summit will focus on experiences and challenges straight from the field," said Mr. Vinoth Sasidharan, Group Head - Own Shows, HITEX. "Expect focused, actionable sessions that every project stakeholder can relate to."

The 2025 edition proudly welcomes MYK Laticrete India Private Limited as Title Sponsor, Om Marmo World as Co-Sponsor, and Value Pack India Pvt. Ltd. (V-BOND) as Lanyard Partner, reinforcing GFLOOR's position as a credible and collaborative industry platform.

With 60+ exhibitors and 5,000+ trade visitors expected, GFLOOR Expo 2025 is set to be a must-attend event for builders, real estate developers, architects, interior consultants, engineers, contractors, and procurement professionals from across India.

Visitor and summit delegate registrations are now open!

Secure your spot and be part of India's most awaited flooring industry gathering.

For more details, visit www.gfloorexpo.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)