Exhicon Signs Agreement with Butterfly Funtainments to Launch "Messe Global Arena Kharadi"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited (BSE: EXHICON), a leading integrated exhibition and event solutions company, has announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Butterfly Funtainments Pvt Ltd, a youth-focused entertainment company, to develop and operate "Messe Global Arena Kharadi", Pune's first dedicated venue for concerts and live events.

A New Landmark for India's Live Entertainment Sector

Strategically located in Kharadi, one of Pune's fastest-growing entertainment and commercial hubs, Messe Global Arena will feature:

- A 5,000-capacity indoor concert arena, purpose-built for live music performances, comedy tours, and entertainment productions

- A 6,000-capacity outdoor multipurpose space designed to host festivals, exhibitions, weddings, and community events

The venue is scheduled to be operational from September 2025, and will serve as a major hub for the concert event organizers seeking dedicated infrastructure in one of India's most vibrant urban markets.

Growth Potential & Revenue Outlook

Exhicon projects the venue will host 20-25 live events in its first full financial year, with a growing pipeline of concerts, festivals, corporate events, and cultural showcases.

Initial annual revenue is projected in the range of INR 10-15 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 25-30%, driven by venue rentals, ticketing partnerships, sponsorships, food and beverage, parking, and branding rights.

"This agreement marks a strategic milestone in our journey to build infrastructure that supports India's booming live events and youth entertainment economy," said Sushil Shah, CFO , Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd.

Padma Mishra, Co- Founder of Exhicon said "Messe Global Arena will not only fill a long-standing gap in Pune's venue ecosystem, but also position the city as a serious destination for major acts and festivals."

About Exhicon

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited is an integrated company providing turnkey solutions for exhibitions, events, conferences, and venue management across India. The Company is listed on BSE and is committed to innovation-led growth in the experience economy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)