EXHICON Unveils Pune's Largest Convention "Messe Global Convention Center"

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited, a leader in the Exhibitions, Conferences, and Events industry, conducted a pre-launch event of Messe Global Convention Center on September 22, 2024 at The Westin Pune. The event witnessed who is who of the corporate world, Exhibition Organizers & Event Managers. This state-of-the-art facility, to be the largest of its kind in Pune, is a joint venture between EXHICON and GAIKWAD. It represents a significant milestone in the strategic initiative to solidify the company's position as an industry leader in the multi-purpose event venues segment. Some of the prominent corporate clients at the pre-launch of Messe Global Convention Center included Airport Authority of India, TCS, Bajaj General Insurance, Tech Mahindra, Tesco Reality, India Customs, Amdocs, Vertex, Fiat India, Creatix, Kaaba Reality, Novex Communications, Capgemini, Cohesity, Weddingz.in, R-Events, Firelies, Worldwide Properties, Glocal Travel Management, Manjari Stud Farms, OP Mobility & Global Logistics.

Revenue projections for Messe Global are estimated at Rs40 to Rs50 crore annually for FY25 and FY26, with an anticipated growth accelerating to a 50% CAGR from FY27 onwards, using FY26 as the base year.

Messe Global Convention Centre

Flagship venue offers:

* 35,000 sq. ft. fully air-conditioned, pillarless indoor space

* Seating capacity for 5,500 guests

* Floating capacity of up to 10,000 attendees

* Advanced ceiling lighting and audio-visual systems

* Compliance with international safety standards

* High-speed internet services

* On-site exhibition services

The center is meticulously designed to cater to the needs of show managers, logistics companies, exhibitors, visitors, and organizers, providing an unparalleled event experience.

Messe Global "Plug n Play" Arena

This versatile 7,000 sq. ft. space is ideal for concerts, meetings, conferences, product launches, and social events.

Features include:

* Fully air-conditioned, pillarless indoor space

* Mezzanine VIP seating for 70 guests

* Total seating capacity of 1,100

* Floating capacity of 2,000

* High-definition LED wall

* Pre-built performance stage with cuttiedge audio-visual and lighting systems

* Advanced conferencing capabilities (Cisco Conferencing System available upon request)

Messe Global Laxmi Lawns

The expansive outdoor venue offers:

* 80,000 sq. ft. of water-levelled green lawns

* Seating capacity for 15,000 guests

* Floating capacity of up to 30,000 attendees

* Connected kitchen and catering area

* Ample restrooms and green rooms

* Large space for stage setups

* Outdoor lighting and AV setup capabilities

* Robust power supply and synchronization panels

This versatile space is designed to accommodate a wide range of events, from corporate retreats and weddings to music festivals and community gatherings.

With the launch of Messe Global Convention Center, Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited reaffirms its commitment to providing world-class event spaces and services. They are confident that this new facility will significantly enhance our ability to meet the diverse needs of our clients and further strengthen our position in the market.

The following link provides a virtual tour of our state-of-the-art facilities, meticulously designed to host multiple events and conferences simultaneously, ensuring seamless coordination and a superior experience for all participants.

About Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited

Incorporated in 2010, Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited provides comprehensive services for the Exhibitions, Conferences, and Events industry. The company offers a wide range of products and solutions, including media and integrated marketing, event infrastructure, and management.

Excels in designing and constructing B2B and B2C events, securing permissions, and providing event setups across multiple cities in India.

In FY24, total revenue stood at Rs89.12 crore, with an EBITDA of Rs20.13 crore and a net profitof Rs13.08 crore.

