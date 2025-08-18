Experts Call for Creation of "Divyangjan Open School Education & Skill Board" to Empower Persons with Disabilities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 18: Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), forming the world's largest minority group, remain among the most deprived sections of society--lacking equitable access to education, healthcare, and social security. Despite multiple government initiatives, inclusion in mainstream education continues to be a major challenge.

According to estimates, 8-10% of India's 142 crore population is associated with disability conditions. While the 2011 Census recognized 2.68 crore PwDs across 7 disabilities, the 2016 RPWD Act expanded the number of recognized disabilities to 21, raising the present estimate to 8-10 crore persons. Yet, more than a decade after the Right to Education Act (RTE) and the RPWD Act 2016, the majority of Divyangjan remain outside the formal education system.

The Education Gap

* Out of an estimated 10 crore PwDs, only about 22 lakh students have been able to join inclusive CBSE schools.

* High dropout rates persist before Class 10 and Class 12, eliminating access to higher education, scholarships, and employment schemes that require minimum school qualifications.

* Despite the National Education Policy's emphasis on inclusive education, most schools lack trained special educators, assistive resources (Braille, sign language, sensory kits, IEPs) and barrier-free infrastructure.

* India has 20 lakh schools, yet the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) has trained only 1.5 lakh special educators to date--making quality inclusive education practically inaccessible.

This has resulted in a cycle where employment, loans, and skill development schemes remain on paper for Divyangjan due to lack of basic educational qualifications.

Structural Gaps in Inclusive Education

* The Ministry of Education relies heavily on RCI-trained special educators but there is an acute shortage.

* Inclusive schools often have only one special educator catering to multiple disability types, forcing group teaching instead of the mandated Individualized Education Program (IEP).

* Exams, curriculum, and pedagogy remain non-personalized, making it nearly impossible for visually impaired, hearing impaired, and intellectually disabled students to thrive together in a single classroom.

The Way Forward - A Dedicated Board for Divyangjan

Experts emphasize that India's vision of becoming a developed nation cannot be achieved without empowering its 8-10 crore PwD population. To address this urgent issue, there is a strong call for the establishment of a "Divyangjan Open School Education and Skill Board" at the central level.

This proposed board would:

* Function like other specialized boards (Urdu, Sanskrit, Vedic, Madrasa, Gurukul Boards).

* Provide home-based, open school, and customized education pathways for PwDs.

* Offer specialized curricula, teaching methods, resources, and skill training suited to the 21 recognized disabilities.

* Enable Divyangjan to pursue quality education, vocational training, and employment opportunities on a where-is basis.

Quote

"The vision of a developed India is incomplete without the empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Establishing a Divyangjan Open School Education and Skill Board is not just an educational reform, it is a national necessity,"

said Mukesh G Gupta, Vision Divyang Foundation.

About Vision Divyang Foundation

Vision Divyang Foundation is committed to advocating for policies, systems, and resources that enable the holistic development and empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Through research, awareness, and action, the foundation works to integrate Divyangjan into India's mainstream progress.

