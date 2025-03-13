Exploring Fixed Deposit Interest Rates with Shriram Finance

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Shriram Finance, a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in India, offers compelling fixed deposit interest rates, allowing potential investors to make the most out of their hard-earned money in a stable way.

Shriram Fixed Deposit is a popular investment choice for individuals seeking a reliable avenue to grow their savings. With a range of tenure options, ranging from 12 to 60 months, and attractive interest rates that go up to 9.40%* p.a. (inclusive of 0.50%* p.a. for senior citizens and 0.10%* p.a. for women depositors), FD from Shriram Finance provides a flexible and rewarding investment opportunity.

Features and Benefits of Shriram Unnati Fixed Deposit

Shriram Unnati Fixed Deposit can be a wise choice for investors looking to grow their wealth without any significant risk of market volatility. Here are some of the features that make Shriram Fixed Deposit stand out in the NBFC sector:

* High Interest Rates: Unlike market-linked investments, Shriram FD is considered comparatively low-risk and provides stable returns. Interest rates on Shriram Unnati Fixed Deposit go as high as 9.40%* p.a. (inclusive of an additional 0.50%* p.a. for senior citizens and 0.10%* p.a. for women depositors).

* Flexible Tenure: Investors can choose an FD tenure ranging from 12 to 60 months, allowing them better control over their finances.

* Periodic Interest Payouts: With Shriram FD, customers can opt for periodic interest payouts--monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, yearly, and on-maturity--helping them have a steady income stream.

* High Credit Ratings: Shriram Unnati Fixed Deposit is rated "[ICRA]AA+ (Stable)" by ICRA and "IND AA+/Stable" by India Ratings and Research, making it a reliable investment avenue for investors.

Begin Your FD Investment Journey with Shriram Finance

Besides appealing interest rates, high credit ratings and flexible tenure options, fixed deposit from Shriram Finance is also easy to open and manage with the company's seamless online platform. Investors can easily track their investments and renew their FD on the website.

Shriram Finance is a leading diversified financial services company in India, offering a wide range of financial products and services across consumer, wholesale, and business finance segments. The company has a strong presence pan India with a network of 3,196 branches and an employee strength of 79,405 with an AUM of Rs. 254,469 crores. With a focus on financial inclusion and customer-centricity, Shriram Finance continues to empower individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals.

Disclaimer: With regards to deposit-taking activity of Shriram Finance Limited ('SFL'), viewers may refer to detailed information and T & C provided in our application form available at https://www.shriramfinance.in/downloads. The Company is having a valid Certificate of Registration dated 31st January 2023 issued by the Bank under section 45-IA of the RBI Act. However, the Reserve Bank of India does not accept any responsibility or guarantee about the present position as to the financial soundness of the company or for the correctness of any of the statements or representations made or opinions expressed by the company and for repayment of deposits/discharge of the liabilities by the company.

