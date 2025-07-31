Extramarks Launches 'Extra Intelligence': A Global Leap in AI-Powered Education

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 31: Extramarks Education, a leading global edtech company, has launched Extra Intelligence, a pioneering AI-powered education suite designed to transform how schools teach, assess, and support students.

With this launch, Extramarks becomes one of the first education companies to integrate AI meaningfully across the school ecosystem -- from the classroom to after-school learning. Extra Intelligence reflects the company's deep belief that the future of education lies not just in digitisation, but in intelligent, responsive, and inclusive learning systems that can scale globally.

"At Extramarks, we've always believed in building for impact -- and AI allows us to do that like never before," said Ritvik Kulshrestha, MD & CEO of Extramarks. "With Extra Intelligence, we're putting powerful, accessible AI directly in the hands of teachers and students. This is not just about automation; it's about elevating pedagogy, improving outcomes, and making high-quality education scalable and inclusive across geographies."

Among the many AI-powered features unveiled, one standout innovation is the Teacher Assistant -- a tool specifically designed to personalize the classroom experience. With Teacher Assistant, educators can easily tailor digital lessons to their unique teaching style by adding real-world context, inserting custom examples, and delivering concepts through rich, animated, and interactive content. What's more, it enables teachers to generate collaborative activities on the fly, turning traditional lessons into engaging group experiences that foster teamwork, participation, and collective learning -- all with AI by their side.

Another powerful suite of features was unveiled for assessments -- making them simpler, smarter, and more effective than ever before. With Extra Intelligence, teachers can now create cheating-resistant tests that are conducted in the traditional pen-and-paper format, yet evaluated entirely through AI. After students submit their handwritten responses, the system automatically evaluates every answer -- including long-form subjective ones -- with precision. This marks a major global breakthrough, as Extramarks becomes one of the first EdTech platforms to enable accurate AI-powered evaluation of subjective answers. What once took teachers hours to grade can now be done in just minutes -- freeing up valuable time to focus on what matters most: teaching and improving student learning outcomes.

Extramarks has also introduced AI-powered features to make live classes -- whether remote or in-classroom -- far more impactful. Teachers in schools across the world will now be able to deliver online classes through the Extramarks platform with real-time, AI-based engagement tracking built right in. The AI will monitor cues like student responses, participation, questions asked, and even classroom disruptions or inactivity -- offering a holistic view of both student attentiveness and teaching effectiveness. With this, teachers will receive actionable insights which will allow them to intervene at the right moment, adapt their delivery, and ensure every minute of teaching counts.

Not just limited to classrooms and teachers, Extramarks also announced a suite of innovations designed to enhance student learning at home. Extra Intelligence now acts as a 24/7 AI-powered Co-Pilot for students -- offering instant doubt resolution, whether it's on a particular question which the student has to attempt or while watching one of the thousands of academic videos hosted in the Extramarks digital library. Much like raising a hand in a live class, students can now interact with the AI Assistant while watching the video at any moment to clarify doubts. Moreover, while practicing complex problems, the AI acts as a step by step guide -- breaking questions into simpler parts, checking prerequisite knowledge, and supporting them all the way to the correct answer. This ensures more effective, independent, and confident learning beyond school hours.

Extramarks has also unveiled powerful AI capabilities that make curriculum adaptation and multilingual learning seamless. With schools across the world following different curriculums, structures, and teaching orders, Extra Intelligence enables instant mapping of content to any curriculum -- ensuring that learning remains aligned, coherent, and on point, no matter where it's being delivered. Teachers simply upload the index pages of their textbooks, and the AI instantly maps the most relevant content to each topic. Adding to this, the platform's multilingual support allows schools to deliver world-class learning in the language they teach -- whether it's a global language like Arabic, dialects such as British or American English, or Indian regional languages like Marathi and Tamil -- making it possible for students everywhere to access quality education in their own language.With these innovations, Extramarks is poised to step confidently onto the global stage -- empowering inclusive, diverse, and adaptable educational ecosystems around the world irrespective of their languages and curriculums.

The global launch event, held virtually on July 28, brought together educators, policymakers, and innovators from across regions. Extramarks has begun rolling out these features across its network of partner schools, with a phased launch expected to continue over the coming months. This launch represents a significant leap forward -- not just for the company, but for the education sector as a whole.

About Extramarks

Extramarks is a leading education technology company committed to making learning easy, effective, and accessible for every learner. It is a global provider of 360-degree learning and teaching solutions with a strong presence in India, South Africa, and the Middle East. Since 2007, Extramarks has empowered over 21,000 schools and has built a learner base of 10 million students with its state-of-the-art digital learning infrastructure. In 2024, Extramarks was named among TIME Magazine's World's Top EdTech Companies, recognising its impact and innovation in the education space.

Extramarks offers a comprehensive suite of digital learning solutions designed for students, teachers, and schools. These include Smart Class Plus for interactive classroom teaching, a holistic Learning App for students (Classes 1 to 12), AI-powered assessments, in-school, online and offline coaching for competitive exams like JEE and NEET, and classroom analytics & dashboards. All solutions are built on a 360-degree pedagogy of Diagnose, Learn, Practice, Test, and Evaluate, creating a seamless and effective learning ecosystem both inside and outside the classroom.

