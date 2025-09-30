Fabindia unveils Svarnim: The Golden Journey, this festive season

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: This festive season, Fabindia, India's much loved lifestyle brand, opens a new chapter in the Svarnim story. It showcases The Golden Journey of creation, curation and celebrations, through the hands of its craftspersons, stores and community. Rooted in tradition yet designed for today, it is a tribute to the joy, warmth, and grandeur that define the season of togetherness.

Svarnim brings alive the artistry of metallic embroideries and weaves such as zari, pittan and seep from Jaipur and Jodhpur, that catch the light and shimmer with grace. The timeless elegance of silks from Chanderi, Maheshwar and Odisha adds a richness that is perfect for moments of festivity, where every drape becomes part of the celebration. Each garment carries with it not just craftsmanship, but the spirit of dressing up in joy, togetherness, and tradition.

Customers can browse from a myriad of silhouettes for men, women and kids. From kurtas and kurta sets to beautiful saris, women can also choose from graceful silk tops, skirts and more, for work and festivities. Men have smart Bandhgala jackets and kurtas with crisp shirts and kids can enjoy the festivities in skirt sets, kurtas, dhotis and more.

Speaking on the launch, a Fabindia spokesperson said: "Festivals in India are as much about tradition as they are about togetherness. Through Svarnim, we aim to showcase the artisans, weaves and craft forms that have been at the heart of these celebrations for generations, giving our customers not just products, but golden stories to cherish."

For home, the collection transforms everyday spaces into festive havens. Brasswork, ceramics with hand decal, hand carved furniture and intricate inlay work bring a touch of artistry and warmth to living spaces. They are not just decor, but keepsakes of celebration.

With Svarnim, the Golden Journey is not just about buying for oneself, it's also about exploring and finding the perfect gift for loved ones. From intricately crafted jewellery to silk clutch bags, Kantha embroidered stoles make perfect gifts. Pre-packed gift boxes offer hassle free options, with brass diyas, kulhads and more with FabHome.

The Festive curation is available at Fabindia stores nationwide and online at https://www.fabindia.com/

About Fabindia:

Fabindia Ltd. was founded in 1960, with its first retail store in New Delhi. Bringing forth craftsmanship with contemporary designs, Fabindia carries a 65-year legacy of celebrating India's rich heritage, panning over 340+ stores across 127 cities within the country and 13 international outlets across 7 countries. The offering includes a variety of Indian and Western wear for men, women, and children.

Over the years, jewellery, bags and footwear, home furnishings, furniture, gifts and organic food products have been introduced to the range. An amalgamation of aesthetics and affordability, the brand is a celebration of India and its crafts and is one of the country's largest private platforms for products made from traditional techniques, skills and hand-based processes. Fabindia connects thousands of craft-based rural producers to urban markets, creating employment for artisans and preserving the country's traditional handicrafts.

