Fabtech Technologies Cleanroom Ltd Increases Stake in Kelvin to 51%, Making It a Subsidiary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Fabtech Technologies Cleanroom Ltd, a BSE-listed company specializing in cleanroom solutions, today announced that it has increased its ownership stake in Kelvin Air Conditioning & Ventilation Systems Pvt. Ltd. (Kelvin) from one-third to 51%. This acquisition of a majority stake elevates Kelvin from an affiliate to a subsidiary of Fabtech, solidifying Fabtech's and Kelvin's operations and resources. The move is a significant step in Fabtech's growth strategy, aimed at bolstering its overall capabilities in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) domain critical to cleanroom environments.

Fabtech initially acquired a one-third stake in Kelvin in 2024 as part of a strategic alliance to integrate HVAC expertise into its portfolio. By increasing its stake to 51%, Fabtech is executing on plans outlined during its recent initial public offering (IPO) to deepen its capabilities through strategic acquisitions. Kelvin, headquartered in Mumbai, is a turnkey system integrator known for critical HVAC applications across industries including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, semiconductor, data centers, Electronic and commercial buildings. Incorporating Kelvin as a subsidiary will allow Fabtech to fully leverage Kelvin's specialized HVAC expertise and align it more closely with Fabtech's core cleanroom business.

This strategic investment is driven by Fabtech's long-term vision and customer-centric growth focus, and is expected to:

* Strengthen Fabtech's HVAC and cleanroom ecosystem offering: With Kelvin's advanced HVAC solutions now in-house, Fabtech can offer more integrated and comprehensive cleanroom environments, ensuring that air handling and contamination control systems are seamlessly coordinated with its modular cleanroom structures. This creates a one-stop solution for clients seeking end-to-end controlled environment facilities.

* Expand market share and reach: The combined capabilities of Fabtech and Kelvin open up opportunities to serve a broader client base and pursue larger projects. Fabtech will be able to tap into Kelvin's existing markets and clientele, while offering enhanced solutions, thereby increasing its presence in industries like Semiconductor, Electronic, and high-tech manufacturing.

* Enhance turnkey project execution: Bringing Kelvin under the Fabtech umbrella boosts Fabtech's turnkey project delivery capacity. The company can now internally manage all critical components of cleanroom projects--from design and engineering of cleanroom panels and HVAC systems to on-site installation and validation--improving efficiency, quality control, and value delivery for customers.

"This acquisition is a milestone in our journey toward building a stronger, more holistic solutions ecosystem for our clients. This synergy supports our long-term vision of providing end-to-end, turnkey cleanroom solutions and reinforces our commitment to customer-centric growth. We believe that with Kelvin as a subsidiary, we can innovate faster, serve our customers more effectively, and solidify our position as a preferred partner in the industry."

