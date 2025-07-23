Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Growth in India with the Opening of Fairmont Udaipur Palace

BusinessWire India

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 23: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of the global hospitality leader Accor, in partnership with Keystone Resorts Pvt. Ltd., proudly announces the grand opening ofFairmont Udaipur Palace -- a breathtaking palace perched atop the ancient Aravali Hills in Udaipur, carved in stone, bathed in sunlight and steeped in tranquil calm.

More than a hotel, this is an ethereal destination designed for modern day royalty; a realm where majestic design, immersive rituals, the romance of the hills and rejuvenation of the senses come together across a sprawling 18-acre estate. With 327 rooms and suites, seven distinct event venues, eight dining concepts, a transformative wellness sanctuary, and layered experiences built on Rajasthan's poetic legacy of timeless art, craft and hospitality, this palace invites every guest into a world where awe meets artisanal creation.

"The opening of Fairmont Udaipur Palace marks a defining moment in Fairmont's journey in India--a tribute to the timeless beauty and cultural richness of Udaipur, one of India's most iconic and romantic destinations. Known as the City of Lakes, this destination has long captured the imagination of travelers with its regal heritage, architectural splendor and serene landscape. This new palace reflects Fairmont's commitment to honoring the spirit of each location we enter, blending global luxury with deep local resonance. We are proud to bring the Fairmont experience to Udaipur and to be part of the city's enduring legacy as a jewel in India's cultural crown,"--Omer Acar, Chief Executive Officer, Raffles & Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

A PALACE CARVED FROM STONE, OFFERING RICH TRIBUTE TO THE HILLS

Rooted in the distinct architectural style of Mewar's great fortresses, Fairmont Udaipur Palace rises above rock and marble, chattris and courtyards, stepwells and terraces as a masterpiece sculpted to celebrate design, culture and the natural flora and fauna of the destination. Guests enter through the grand Raj Dwar, a dramatic fortress gateway flanked by cannons, setting the tone for a grand arrival into the palace.

From the soaring dome and royal chandelier of the Palace Lobby with the enchanting virgin hills in the backdrop and breathtaking valley views to the shaded elegance of Panther Patio, the palace unfurls like a story etched in time-- through intricately layered pavilions, gardens, colonnades and terraces that reflect the property's design ethos that blends the region's traditional craftmanship with contemporary style. The palace honors the primal forces through its three interconnected wings: Surya Mahal, the Sun Palace, bathed in golden morning light, Chandra Mahal, the Moon Palace, cool and contemplative and Agni Mahal, the Fire Palace, where glowing torch-lined corridors and flickering hearths evoke the power and presence of eternal flame.

With a blend of handcrafted detail with sweeping views of the forested hillsides and sun- drenched courtyards, every space is steeped in comfort, beauty, and contemplative charm -- a living tribute to nature, memory, and timeless design. At the heart of Fairmont Udaipur Palace is the majestic leopard, symbolizing resilience, grace, and quiet ambition. Depicted in regal sculptures and works of art, it celebrates the spirit of the wild with silent poise and power. The vibrant world of Rajasthani arts and crafts comes alive through the skilled hands of local artisans from villages supported by Fairmont Udaipur Palace. Every detail is a tribute to India's living heritage -- from embroidered artworks, each a labor of love by village craftsmen, to shimmering deep blue panels lining the corridors and courtyards. These intricately adorned panels showcase Thikri work -- a traditional Rajasthani mirror inlay craft -- etched with motifs that reflect the region's natural beauty and royal legacy.

"Our endeavour was never just to build a hotel--it was to craft a world. Udaipur has always been a jewel of India, and with Fairmont Udaipur Palace, we wanted to create a destination within a destination--where every guest feels like a modern Maharaja or Maharani. This palace isn't just built in stone and marble, but in stories, craftsmanship, and soul. From the hand-carved jharokhas to the grandeur of our architecture, every detail is a tribute to India's royal heritage and Rajasthan's timeless artistry.

But beyond aesthetics, this project holds deeper meaning. Tourism has always been close to my heart, and Fairmont Udaipur Palace is my way of giving back--to the city, to the state, and to the spirit of Indian hospitality. We wanted to give Udaipur that global edge--a world-class hotel where people from around the world come not just to stay, but to celebrate, to unwind, and to feel the true soul of Rajasthan. It's our homage to heritage, our tribute to tradition, and our promise to India's future in luxury tourism," -- Somesh Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of ROCKWOOD Hotels & Keystone Hotels.

A PALACE OF IMMERSIVE STAYS & CULINARY REALMS

Guests can choose from Fairmont Rooms, Signature Rooms with plunge pools, Luxury Rooms with garden or courtyard views, and an array of suites including the Fairmont Suite, Maharani Suite and the Maharana Suite -- each offering elevated privacy, bespoke interiors, and personal outdoor sanctuaries. The palace also features a collection of specialty suites -- including the Rajputana Suite, the Regal Mewar Suite, and the showstopping Jewel of Udaipur Suite with pool and terrace. At the pinnacle of luxury are the Royal Maharaja and Royal Maharani Suites, each featuring private pools, expansive terraces and bespoke detailing fit for modern royalty.

The palace also presents a refined selection of culinary destinations, each envisioned as an immersive extension of its elemental architecture and cultural soul. Bahaar, the all- day dining venue, offers globally focused, locally sourced soul food, celebrating the comfort of regional Indian flavors alongside global inspirations. Dahaad, an opulent palace bar -- named after a powerful roar -- echoes the wild symphony of Rajasthan, centered around a thikri sculpture of a leopard, a motif of the region's folklore. Dastaan is a lounge celebrating the art of storytelling. Its name, meaning narrating stories, sets the tone for thoughtful conversations, surrounded by curated coffee table books, artful sculptures and the warm glow of candles. Sitara, a sunset-facing space perched high above the palace gardens, offers cosmic cocktails and sky gazing rituals reimagined as an experience of taste and time. Zaika pays homage to bold Indian culinary traditions through a deeply layered menu of comfort classics and regional specialties, served with modern finesse. Finally, The Ivory Pool Bar offers a tranquil sunken retreat, surrounded by water and forest, where daylight bites and sundowner sips unfold in breezy rhythm.

Following the debut of the property's signature restaurants, Celeste, an avant-garde Asian bistro, and The Alchemist, a Mediterranean live-kitchen concept inspired by seasonal produce and nostalgic warmth, will open in the coming months, adding new dimension to the palace's evolving culinary journey.

A THEATRICAL STAGE FOR GRANDEST CELEBRATIONS

With over 1,40,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor celebration spaces, Fairmont Udaipur Palace is built for occasions that are worthy of being etched in the memory. At its heart is Jewel, one of the largest ballrooms, featuring crystal chandeliers, hand-tufted carpets and a sunlit glass facade that opens into panoramic terraces, colonnades with valley views and the ceremonial gardens of Jashn Bagh. Another unique highlight is the palace's dedicated events pool--a stunning, secluded backdrop for poolside soirees, or sunset cocktails.

Additional Event Venues Include:

- The Imperial Ballroom - A glittering Art Deco-inspired venue with mirror-clad walls and elegant detailing, ideal for intimate celebrations and refined soirees.

- Mehfil - The ceremonial heart of the palace, lined with over 550 intricately hand- carved marble columns and cascading chhatris, designed as an open-air courtyard for regal gatherings, musical evenings, and traditional performances.

- Ivory Pool and Garden- Nestled amidst natural rock formations, this open-air venue is crafted for live performances, rituals, or cultural storytelling under the stars with the dedicated pool and a jacuzzi.

- Jashn Bagh and Noor Bagh - Expansive, immaculately landscaped lawns set against the palace facade, perfect for grand weddings, receptions, and royal celebrations.

- Chand Baori - A dramatic stepwell replica inspired by Rajasthan's ancient architectural marvels, serving as a stunning, multi-tiered amphitheater for ceremonies and evening spectacles.

- Dialogue Rooms - Seven bespoke meeting and event spaces, designed for executive retreats, strategy sessions, and creative workshops.

- Terraces - Infinity, Jungle, Sajjangarh, and Sunset Terraces offer elevated, panoramic settings ideal for private dinners, cocktail hours, and quiet reflection -- each with a unique vantage point over the surrounding landscape.

WELLNESS AMONG THE WHISPERS OF THE HILLS

At the Fairmont Spa & Salon and Fairmont Fit Gym, wellness is not a pause from life -- it is a return to the natural rhythm of life. Spanning 12,000 sq. ft., this sanctuary draws inspiration from the sun's journey -- rising, illuminating, restoring -- and invites guests to begin their own cycle of renewal. Treatments here are crafted to enliven the skin, restore tired muscles, and soothe the spirit, blending time-honored traditions with cutting-edge therapies.

Signature massage rituals -- rooted in energy meridians, aromatherapy, and natural movement -- are designed not only for recovery, but revelation integrating the use of bespoke oils under the brand.

For recreation beyond the palace, guests can explore Rendezvous -- a vibrant activity zone designed to delight guests of all ages featuring mini golf, pickleball, paddle ball, ziplining, and a dedicated kids' play area. For those arriving in style, the palace also offers a private helipad, ensuring seamless access and a spectacular arrival that sets the tone for an unforgettable stay.

"At Fairmont Udaipur Palace, our vision was to create more than a hotel -- a living palace that stirs emotion, celebrates culture and offers experiences that linger in memory. Every element has been crafted with intention and care. As we open our doors, our focus is on shaping a destination where luxury is not just seen or felt, but deeply remembered,"-- Vishrut Gupta, General Manager, Fairmont Udaipur Palace.

From its elemental design rooted in nature to its thoughtfully curated rituals of stay, celebration, cuisine, and wellness, every facet of the palace is crafted to inspire wonder, foster connection, and offer repose. As Fairmont deepens its legacy in India, this majestic address stands as a tribute to the enduring soul of Rajasthan -- a destination where each sunrise holds promise, every gathering becomes a cherished memory, and every guest is received like royalty. With Fairmont Udaipur Palace, a new landmark is born -- an invitation to the world to pause, breathe, and truly belong.

Bookings can be made at https://www.fairmont.com/udaipur.

