FCF India and Asvata Climate Solutions Partner for Climate Action with Farmers in Assam and Meghalaya

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 28: FCF India is pleased to announce a strategic pre-financing partnership with Asvata, a company under the RPG Group, to support the Rangsang Carbon Project, "Restoration of Homestead Lands of Poor Rural Communities in Assam and Meghalaya."

The Carbon Project, developed by FCF India and implemented by Rangsang, will eventually span over 8,860 hectares across the states of Assam and Meghalaya. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in aligning climate finance with climate action, focusing on ecosystem restoration, improved livelihoods, and emissions reduction.

A Strategic Partnership for Climate Action

The Carbon Project, registered with Verra, is designed to ensure not only a removal in carbon emissions through the ARR project but it also ensures improvement in Food Nutrition Security and livelihood opportunities of more than 15,000 farmers. The initiative will benefit local communities through the plantation of indigenous tree species and improving the ecosystem of the region. Asvata's involvement is instrumental in bridging the financial gap to scale up the Rangsang Carbon Project.

"Partnering with Asvata reaffirms the potential of Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) to scale through a business model supported by commercial capital," said Jasmeet Singh, Founder and Director, FCF India. He further added, "This collaboration highlights our belief that sustainable solutions can deliver both environmental impact and financial returns, proving NBS as a viable approach to tackling climate challenges."

Aligning Corporate Investment with Sustainability

"Our investment and partnership in the Rangsang Project reflect our broader strategy of supporting sustainability initiatives that drive long-term value for both the environment and society," said Navin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Asvata. He further added, "Through this partnership, we will play a pivotal role in the implementation of key project milestones, helping to create measurable climate impact. We are proud to be part of this project and are committed to creating a green and resilient future."

About FCF India & Asvata

FCF India develops high-quality Carbon Projects, with high priority to Nature-Based Solutions. The organisation builds bridges between corporate clients who want to pursue Net Zero targets and the smallholder farming community that generate carbon credits. FCF India inspires and empowers corporates to achieve their Net Zero targets. The organisation focuses on Fair principles, Inclusivity at all levels, and a Transparent process where all stakeholders are aware and informed.

Asvata, part of the RPG Group, helps businesses take climate action that goes beyond carbon reduction--transforming communities, livelihoods, and ecosystems. Through high-quality projects, Asvata believes that every carbon credit can set in motion multiple positive effects that benefit the planet, its people, and businesses.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)