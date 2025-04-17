FedEx and Chennai Super Kings Unveil Inspiring Digital Film: "Every Out-of-the-Box Business Idea Needs a Box"

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: Federal Express Corporation ("FedEx"), the world's largest express transportation company, unveiled its latest FedEx - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) digital film in India featuring three of CSK's iconic players--Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Titled 'The FedEx Factor - Powering Bold Business Ideas', the film is a tribute to New India's entrepreneurs--visionaries who challenge conventions, push boundaries, and redefine industries. The film draws a powerful parallel between the resilience of cricketers and the determination of entrepreneurs. As the entrepreneur's idea takes shape, the film highlights how FedEx seamlessly connects businesses to global markets toensure every bold vision has the logistical backbone to succeed.

"Our multi year association with CSK allows us to connect with millions of passionate cricket fans while reinforcing our commitment to empowering businesses," said Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president marketing, air network, and customer experience, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa, FedEx. "Just as success in cricket requires resilience and strategy, so does entrepreneurship. Every out-of-the-box business idea needs the right support to take shape, and we're proud to help businesses turn bold visions into reality."

As the Official Sponsor for CSK, FedEx is strengthening its position as a champion of small and medium business growth in India through this high-impact association. The FedEx logo, prominently displayed on the back of CSK's iconic yellow jersey, symbolizes reliability, precision, and excellence --values that resonate deeply with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and cricket fans alike.

Furthermore, FedEx has also introduced select co-branded FedEx-CSK vehicles in key markets of - Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. These vehicles serve as a powerful representation of the shared commitment to speed, excellence, and innovation between FedEx and CSK.

The brand film is being released across digital platforms and social media, ensuring widespread reach among cricket fans, business leaders, and entrepreneurs across India. Watch the film here.

FedEx invites fans and entrepreneurs to share their bold business stories using #FedExFactor on the FedEx MEISA LinkedIn page.

