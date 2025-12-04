Femcare Fertility Leads AI Revolution in IVF Treatment Across Pune & Kolkata

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Femcare Fertility, one of India's rapidly expanding fertility and IVF chains, today announced a major technological leap with the integration of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems across all its centres in Pune and Kolkata. With a strong focus on improving IVF success rates, transparency, and patient experience, Femcare Fertility has emerged as a national leader in AI-enabled reproductive medicine.

With three state-of-the-art facilities, the organisation has deployed three breakthrough AI technologies that are reshaping embryo selection, genetic screening, semen analysis, and overall treatment planning. This milestone places Femcare among a select group of fertility centres in India adopting AI at scale.

AI-Powered Embryo Selection for Improved Success Rates

At the core of Femcare's innovation is EMBRYOAID, an AI-based embryo-ranking platform trained on thousands of embryonic images. By predicting implantation potential with high accuracy, the system reduces subjectivity and enhances consistency in embryo selection--one of the most critical steps in IVF treatment.

AI-Assisted Genetic Testing for Healthier Pregnancies

Femcare Fertility has also integrated AI-enhanced Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT-A). This advanced screening method helps identify chromosomally normal embryos, significantly reducing miscarriage risk and improving the chances of healthy, full-term pregnancies. The technology is especially beneficial for couples with recurrent IVF failure, recurrent pregnancy loss, or advanced maternal age.

Revolutionizing Male Fertility Assessment with LensHooke X1 PRO

To strengthen male infertility evaluation, Femcare uses LensHooke X1 PRO, an AI-powered semen analyzer offering rapid, precise assessment of sperm concentration, motility, and morphology. With video-based reports and automated analysis, the technology ensures faster and more reliable diagnostic outcomes for couples undergoing treatment.

Comprehensive Fertility Care Under One Roof

Alongside AI adoption, Femcare Fertility offers a full suite of advanced reproductive treatments including:

* IVF

* ICSI

* IUI

* Egg & Embryo Freezing

* Donor IVF Programs

* TESA/PESA/Micro-Tese for Male Infertility

* Laparoscopy & Hysteroscopy

* Endometrium Receptivity Array (ERA)

Each centre is backed by experienced fertility specialists, advanced modular laboratories, and strict quality protocols, providing patients with world-class treatment options and some of the highest IVF success rates in the region.

Commenting on the technology upgrade, Ravi Dudi, Co-Founder, Femcare Fertility, said: "Artificial Intelligence is transforming the future of reproductive medicine. By integrating these technologies across all our centres, Femcare Fertility is ensuring that every couple receives precise, scientific, and globally benchmarked IVF care. Our goal is simple--deliver better outcomes with greater transparency."

About Femcare Fertility

Femcare Fertility is a leading fertility and IVF chain with centres in Baner (Pune), Kalyani Nagar (Pune), and Kolkata. The organisation is committed to providing comprehensive infertility care through advanced technology, ethical practice, and personalised treatment planning for couples seeking parenthood.

For more information please visit: https://www.femcarefertility.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)