Fermenta 9MFY26 Consolidated Revenues up 25% YoY; Net profit up 20% YoY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: Fermenta Biotech Limited (BSE: 506414) (Bloomberg: FERMENTA.IN) (Reuters: FERM.BO), India's leading manufacturer of premium-grade APIs, intermediates, and mixes of vitamins and minerals for the global markets, today announced that its consolidated revenue (other than from real estate) for the nine months ended 31 December 2025 was INR 413.6 crore, up 41% from the same year-ago period; EBITDA for the nine months ended 31 December 2025 was INR 95.1 crore, up 86% from the same year-ago period on the back of strong growth in Vitamin D3 - Human Nutrition.

On the back of strong growth in Vitamin D3 - Human Nutrition:

- Consolidated Revenue for 9MFY26 INR 421.2 crore, up by INR 83.6 crore YoY

- Consolidated EBITDA for 9MFY26 INR 97.2 crore, up 20% YoY

- Q3FY26 Consolidated Revenues INR 140.5 crore, down 11% YoY; up 4% QoQ

Performance highlights

- Human nutrition segment volumes grew 46% over 9MFY25

- Animal nutrition segment volumes grew 52% over 9MFY25 and average realization down by 8% over 9MFY25

- Green chemistry sales in 9M FY26 surpassed those in full-year FY25, with 9M FY26 sales at INR 9 crore compared with INR 7 crore in FY25

- Other Income includes non-recurring insurance claim received amounting to INR 2.7 crore in Q1FY26 and 9MFY26

- Our German toll manufacturing subsidiary's 9MFY26 revenue was INR 65.4 crore, up 147% YoY from the same period a year ago, with EBITDA at INR 11.2 crore, up 28% YoY. Our US trading business subsidiary's 9MFY26 revenue was INR 37.5 crore, up 4% from a year ago, with EBITDA at INR 1.1 crore loss against INR 1.6 crore profit in the same period a year ago.

- Continued utilisation of slow moving semi-finished inventory used in animal feed production resulted in further reversal of INR 2.0 crore in the current quarter.

- The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 19 September 2025 approved transfer of the 'Environment Division' as a going concern on a slump sale basis, effective 01 October 2025, to its wholly owned subsidiary, Fermenta Environment Solutions Private Limited, for a sales consideration of INR 19 crore.

- On 21 November 2025, the Government of India notified four new Labour Codes, which have resulted in a one-time, exceptional expense of INR 2.19 crore towards employee benefits.

- On 10 December 2025, the Board approved INR 110 crore capex at Dahej for plant-based Vitamin D3 (with Indian patent protection), green chemistry enzymes (CAL-B Lipase and Penicillin G Acylase), and Vitamin D3 derivatives, reinforcing Fermenta's leadership in sustainable biocatalysis and Vitamin D3 innovation.

Commenting on the results, Prashant Nagre, Managing Director, said:

"The turnaround of FY25 was further confirmed in 9MFY26. While growth of revenue, excluding that from real estate unlocking, was 57% in FY25 over FY24, in 9MFY26 revenue was already 96.9% of that achieved in full FY25.

Our 9MFY26 EBITDA (excluding real estate) demonstrates robust operational leverage--in just nine months of FY26, we have already surpassed our full-year FY25 EBITDA by 14.1%.

While human nutrition volumes grew by 43% in FY25 over FY24, we have further seen the volumes grow by 46% in 9MFY26 over 9MFY25.

Our sustained volume momentum, combined with improving margins, positions Fermenta well for continued value creation

We remain focused on scaling our core human nutrition business while exploring strategic opportunities Our INR 110 crore capex at Dahej will establish commercial-scale production of plant-based Vitamin D3--for which we hold Indian patent protection--alongside expanded enzyme capacity and new Vitamin D3 derivatives. This strengthens our position as one of the world's leading fully integrated Vitamin D3 manufacturers while positioning us at the forefront of sustainable biocatalysis."

About Fermenta Biotech Limited

Fermenta Biotech Limited (www.fermentabiotech.com) delivers best-in-class, science-validated nutritional ingredients across pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, food & beverage, veterinary, and animal nutrition industries. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located at Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), Dahej (Gujarat), and Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), supported by the R & D Excellence Centre at Thane (near Mumbai) drive Fermenta's comprehensive portfolio of premium vitamins, nutritional premixes and ingredients that exceed the unique needs and stringent regulatory standards of over 400 discerning customers in more than 60 countries. With decades of expertise at global-scale complex manufacturing, Fermenta also provide research-based custom solutions in green chemistry, APIs & intermediates, and environmental solutions.

