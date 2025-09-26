Festival of Hope Foundation Unveils 1000 Lives Protected A Cervical Cancer Vaccine Campaign by Shalini Vig

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: The Festival of Hope, founded by Shalini Vig, a well-known social activist, announced the unveiling of its program "1000 Lives Protected", a cervical cancer vaccine awareness and vaccination initiative, at Village Nathupur, Gurugram.

Staying the course of its mission to promote courage, community service and social empowerment, the Foundation has taken the lead in raising awareness about cervical cancer, a disease which takes thousands of lives each year, while also being a disease that is treatable with early detection and vaccination for those who have yet to participate in screening. This campaign is spearheading access to vaccination for young girls, while also spreading important knowledge regarding prevention, early detection and women's health rights.

On the occasion of the unveiling, Shalini Vig Founder of the Festival of Hope said: "The battle against cervical cancer is not just about mitigation after the fact, it's about awareness, prevention and empowerment of the community. With '1000 Lives Protected', our objective is to ensure young girls and women get the vaccine and the information that can save their lives."

About Festival of Hope Foundation

Since its inception in 2011, the Festival of Hope Foundation has touched over 75,000 lives, blending creativity with compassion to redefine awareness around cancer and healthcare. By bringing together doctors, survivors, designers, artists, and changemakers, it has built a vibrant platform where cancer warriors are honored not as patients, but as symbols of strength and Leaders of Hope.

With every initiative, the Foundation turns empathy into action, ensuring that prevention, protection, and hope remain at the heart of its mission.

