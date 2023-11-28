Fibe is Now "Great Place To Work" Certified

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Fibe (formerly EarlySalary), one of India's leading Fintech is pleased to announce its recent recognition as a certified Great Place To Work® for August 2023 - August 2024. This prestigious certification highlights Fibe's testament to its unwavering commitment to fostering a positive work environment, prioritizing employee well-being and maintaining an inclusive and engaging company culture.

The company created an outstanding workplace experience for their employees with a strong family of 720+ employees across the country. The certification reflects Fibe's dedication to going above and beyond in providing an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered. This recognition underscores the dedication to transparent communication, employee support, fairness, pride in their work and a sense of camaraderie among colleagues. Fibe offers an open approach culture to its workforce with an opportunity to ladder up in their career through internal positions. It assesses the workplace's quality of confidence, hospitality, and community that provides a close-knit team. The brand reflects its continuous dedication to ensuring employee satisfaction and maintaining high standards of excellence. It reaffirms its position as a premier employer of choice in the fintech sector.

The certification justifies the brand's consistent experience to all its employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Fibe provides a workplace to its employees where they see long-term relationships with the company and are satisfied with the personal as well as organisational goals. This commitment is strongly demonstrated by the diverse team spanning Risk and Compliance, Customer Success, Collections and Underwriting, Tech, Analytics, and the dynamic Marketing and Sales departments. This recognition shows dedication to a positive work culture. The company's leadership is deeply committed to the vision of fostering an inclusive and exemplary workplace for all, setting the standard for leadership across the industry.

Commenting on the certification, Akshay Mehrotra, Co-founder and CEO of Fibe stated, "Securing the Great Place to Work certification is a testimony to our dedicated team members, who not only succeed but also grow. We believe in nurturing our people so that they can outdo themselves. It is important to provide equal opportunities to employees and excel as a workplace for us to realise our vision of transforming the digital lending landscape and fulfilling every financial need of India's youth. This recognition is an acknowledgement of the efforts and commitment of our team, and our constant commitment to maintain the highest standards of reliability while guaranteeing the welfare of our valued employees."

Adding to it, Monica A. Mishra, Head of Human Capital Management of Fibe said, "We take immense pride in this achievement and view it as a milestone in our journey towards building a thriving and inclusive work culture. At Fibe, we believe that our greatest strength is our people. This certification is a validation of our ongoing efforts to ensure that every member of the team feels respected, heard, and appreciated."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace. The certification process involved an in-depth evaluation of various aspects of Fibe's workplace practices, including leadership effectiveness, employee engagement, inclusion and diversity initiatives, and overall satisfaction levels among employees. The results reaffirmed Fibe's position as an industry leader in prioritizing the well-being of its workforce.

Fibe (previously EarlySalary) is one of India's leading consumer lending apps focused on young, aspirational, and tech-savvy Indian consumers. It is building a financial ecosystem that enables the mid-income group to fulfil their aspirations. It is an industry leader in the salary advance segment with the fastest processing time. It has launched a host of financial products like Cash Loans, long-term Personal Loans, and Buy Now Pay Later plans. It offers a 100% digital loan application process that takes just seconds to complete. Fibe has grown multifold over the years and emerged as a market leader in providing financial assistance to young middle-income groups in India. Fibe recently has been assigned a BBB+ rating by CARE Ratings and has been certified with ISO/IEC 2001 for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). The company has already disbursed more than 5.5 million loans worth Rs. 15,000 Cr.

* 1st Prize: Best Startup in Fintech by G20-DIA Mega Summit 2023

* Featured in Economic Times Best Brand Award at the Best Brands Conclave 2022

* Winner of the BFSI Leadership Award at the 5th NBFC100 Tech Summit

* Winner of Young Indians Delhi Youth Conclave Award

* Dream Company to Work for in Fintech by HRM Asia Pacific Congress

