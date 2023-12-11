Fincover: How to File Vehicle Insurance Claims due to Chennai Floods?

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 11: The heavy rainfall that came with Cyclone Michaung has caused widespread destruction to properties and vehicles. There are so many images and videos of floating cars, submerged bikes, and footages of cars being washed away shared in Social Media. So many car parking in high-rise apartments remain submerged till date. Despite the rescue measures going full scale, the extent of damage is so high that vehicle owners have no other options but to raise a claim with their insurance providers.

As a vehicle owner, it must be absolutely devastating to see your vehicles destroyed this way. Of course, nothing can stop nature's wrath, however, you could have some relief if you had insured your vehicles with a comprehensive car insurance policy.

The Importance of Comprehensive Coverage for vehicles

Your flood damage coverage depends on the policy you have purchased. As per the Motor Vehicle Act of 1988, it is mandatory by law to have at least a Third party insurance (also known as liability only insurance) for your car

If you have opted for a third party cover, which just covers the damage to the third party vehicle, then you will not receive any coverage from them. Having comprehensive bike insurance coverage helps during such adverse time as it covers various natural disasters such as flood, tornadoes, landslides, earthquake etc. A comprehensive vehicle insurance policy combines the benefits of third party insurance and standalone own damage insurance and provides the highest number of protection against natural calamities.

Chennai being a coastal city has always been susceptible to nature's fury, has repeatedly suffered its wrath. So, it is all the more important that you opt for a comprehensive coverage along with sufficient add-ons to remain completely protected, if you live in flood-prone areas.

Steps to raise Vehicle Insurance Claim due to flood

If your vehicle has been affected due to this flood, here's a quick step-by-step guide on raising the claim with the insurance provider:

1. Notify the insurer immediately

If your car/bike is submerged, swept away, or affected anyway in the flood, the first thing you have to do is to notify the insurer immediately. Do not attempt to start a car that has remained submerged in this flood. Doing so, will further exacerbate the damage and make you ineligible for flood related claim. Disconnect the battery and tow it to the repair garage. Notify the insurer through email, phone number or social media handles. The insurance company will guide you to get your car towed to a repair shop

2. Take photos of the damage

It is important that you take a photo/video of the damage incurred to your vehicle. You can use them as documentary evidence

3. Gather all the documentation

Once you are done notifying the insurer, start collecting the documents required. Generally, you would need a copy of policy details, details about the damage, and fill claim forms. As the entire insurance ecosystem is digitalized, the claim process can be done online in a hassle free manner with no paperwork

4. Survey

The insurance company will appoint a surveyor to inspect the damage of your insured cars/bikes. The surveyor will submit the report to your insurance company after which your claim will either be approved/denied.

5. Cashless Garage

If you get your vehicles repaired in network garage, you will not be charged. However, if you have chosen a non-network garage, then you will have to pay the amount out of your pockets and get them reimbursed.

6. File a police case if lost

In case your vehicle goes missing as seen in the visuals where cars/bikes were swept away, you would need to inform the police about the loss of vehicles. After the police declare it untraceable, you would get the claim amount equivalent to the Insured declared value (IDV)

Things to keep in mind when your vehicle is damaged in a flood

1. First remain calm and composed and believe you can get the reimbursement from the company. Prioritize the well-being of your family and surroundings. Take photos or shoot videos of the damage that your vehicle endured in the flood.

2. Make sure you have the insurance documents readily available in your mobile phones. During instances like flood, it is difficult to fetch documents from elsewhere

3. Inform the insurer immediately without any delay within the stipulated time else your claim might be rejected

4. To your best ability, get the repairs done in the network garage to avoid spending out of hands

5. Be assistive to the surveyors and provide them with all the necessary documents.

Insights from Fintech experts

Naresh Rajaram, Co-founder of Fincover.com, an online financial marketplace says "Usually, the insurance companies take around 1- 2 weeks to complete the claim process. However, given the large scale devastation caused by Cyclone Michaung, the process might take a little more time because of the number of vehicles that have been damaged. Fincover.com is committed to make your claim settlement process smooth. We have already received many claim requests and we are negotiating with the insurers to provide the maximum claim amount. We are glad to accommodate more requests for claims for insurance policies purchased through us".

Manjunath Thimman, Director of Fincover adds "We are in touch with the insurance companies in hastening the claim process for affected cars. We are doing our best to ensure that our customers get their claims settles and get their vehicles back on the road as quickly as possible"

The importance of Comprehensive Vehicle Insurance coverage is felt only during the time of damage or loss. Gurumoorthy, Founder of Fincover.com says "The peace of mind availed through getting comprehensive insurance policy is truly priceless, as it offers you the maximum protection for your vehicles. In the event of unfortunate events like this Flood, a comprehensive insurance can be your savior".

Conclusion

While comprehensive coverage ensure overall protection of your car during these adverse situations, Please be informed that such policies may not cover the general wear and tear, or even have limits for certain kind of damages like damages to tyres and electrical components. Hence, it is quite important to enhance the coverage with suitable add-on covers like Engine Protection, Consumables, Upholstery, Zero depreciation cover, that can come to our aid.

Source - https://www.fincover.com/

