Fintech Pioneers: Credgenics Co-founders featured in the prestigious Avendus Wealth - Hurun India U30 List 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 21: Credgenics, the leading provider of SaaS-based debt collections and resolution platform worldwide, today announced that Rishabh Goel, Co-founder and CEO, and Anand Agrawal, Co-founder and CPTO, have been featured in the prestigious Avendus Wealth - Hurun India U30 List 2025. This recognition celebrates their innovative entrepreneurial approach to transforming the financial services sector and their significant impact on the fintech landscape with Credgenics.

The Avendus Wealth - Hurun India U30 List 2025, celebrates 79 exceptional young leaders aged 30 and below who are redefining the future of the Indian economy across industries. This curated list highlights two categories of trailblazers: first-generation founders building ventures valued at USD 25 million or more, and next-generation leaders steering family-owned businesses with valuations of at least USD 50 million. Financial services emerged as the third-most represented sector in this inaugural Under-30 edition, with nine standout entrepreneurs making their mark in the industry.

Credgenics has established itself as a pioneer in AI-driven loan collection solutions, managing an impressive portfolio of over 98 million accounts worth $250 billion in FY24. The company's technology-first approach has revolutionized traditional collection methods, enabling financial institutions to optimize their recovery processes while maintaining strong customer relationships.

"Being recognized in the Hurun-Avendus U30 List with other innovative young leaders is both an honour and a testament to our team's dedication to transforming the financial services landscape," said Rishabh Goel, Co-founder and CEO of Credgenics. "We are committed to leverage AI and digital technologies for making debt collections future-ready, super efficient, and data-driven. This is benefitting the entire credit ecosystem and speeding up financial inclusion across the country."

Anand Agrawal, Co-founder and CPTO of Credgenics, added, "This recognition in the Hurun-Avendus U30 List validates our approach of using AI backed innovation to simplify and transform debt collections. We are working to enhance credit health for individuals globally, which transforms into easy universal access to formal credit. We're proud to be a part of India's vibrant fintech ecosystem and facilitating our meaningful impact in the nation's inclusive economic growth."

Credgenics' success story exemplifies the dynamic nature of India's fintech sector, which continues to attract significant investment and fast track the financial empowerment of the masses. The recognition comes at a time when AI-powered collections solutions are becoming increasingly crucial for Banks, NBFCs, Fintech lenders and ARCs seeking to optimize their operations while maintaining compliance and customer satisfaction. Credgenics' market leading platform addresses these needs by providing intelligent, automated collection strategies that improve recovery rates while reducing operational costs.

About Credgenics: Credgenics is the leading full-stack, AI-powered loan collections and debt resolution technology platform for Banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), FinTechs, and Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) globally. Recognised as the Best Selling Loan Collections Platform in India by IBS Intelligence in their Annual India Sales League Table for three consecutive years, Credgenics is modernizing debt recovery processes. The platform combines predictive and generative AI capabilities to assess risk, segment borrowers, and execute personalized recovery strategies across the end-to-end collections lifecycle. Supporting all credit products across retail and SME/MSME portfolios, Credgenics empowers lenders to accelerate recoveries, optimize operational efficiency, and scale smarter, data-driven collections. In FY24, the platform managed over 98 million loan accounts worth more than USD 250 billion and facilitated over 1.7 billion omnichannel communications, serving 150+ financial institutions worldwide. https://www.credgenics.com/

Media Contact:

Simran Priya

Manager - PR & Communications

Contact Details: 8507582691 | simran.priya@credgenics.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)