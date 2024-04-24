First edition of Veterans Super League (VSL) announced, to feature Indian football legends in Kolkata

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 24: Veterans Football Development Pvt Ltd today announced the first-ever edition of the Veterans Super League (VSL) in Kolkata, to bring top Indian football veterans back to the pitch. The tournament will feature the likes of Indian football legends IM Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia, Syed Rahim Nabi, Mehtab Hossain, and Subrata Paul on the sidelines, with more than 350 others joining them on the pitch and is actively looking for sponsors.

The first edition of the VSL will be played between November 2-24, 2024, in Kolkata and feature 14 teams. The matches will be played across three historic venues, the club grounds of legendary Kolkata trio, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan SC between 7-10 PM. The tournament will consist of 40 matches and will be played in a round-robin format, followed by knockout matches leading to the final.

Danish Parvez Khan, the man of today, Chairman & MD, Veterans Football Development Pvt Ltd, shared his excitement on the announcement by saying, "We are delighted to bring back so many Indian football veterans to the pitch. These veterans have helped Indian football to flourish in both national and international stages for decades and VSL remains committed to bring them back for one last hurrah! These footballers have been worthy companions in Indian football's journey, and we want to commemorate their contribution in the Mecca of Indian football in Kolkata. The fact that this tournament will be played at East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan club grounds will bring back old memories to the viewers as well."

The tournament will be inaugurated by the honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal, Smt. Mamata Banerjee on November 2 during the opening ceremony. Prominent personalities in Indian football like Jo Paul Ancheri, Jose Ramirez Barreto and Bruno Coutinho, The ceremony will feature Bollywood celebrities, who will be performing at the opening ceremony.

The VSL is presently seeking partners in 15+ categories, including Food, Technology, Media, Travel, Medicine and Entertainment. The partners will receive multiple benefits, such as logos featured on all materials, website and social media pages, cross promotions & branding and others. They will also receive a special mention at the ticketing performance event, hosted by popular Bollywood celebrity Ms. Sunny Leone, radio mentions & interviews, activities and promotions and related opportunities.

For more information, call 9319032876 or email at veteransfootballdevelopment@gmail.com or veteranssuperleague2024@gmail.com.

Veterans Football Development Pvt Ltd

Veterans Football Development Private Limited has grown under the leadership of the football veteran & CMD Danish Parvez Khan. The company is presently organising Veterans Super League where the veteran Indian players can showcase their spirits and love for the sport under the guidance of great mentors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)