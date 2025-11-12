Firstsource invests in AppliedAI

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL) (BSE:532809), a leading global provider of business process management services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, has made a strategic investment in AppliedAI -- an AI workflow automation platform built to transform how complex, regulated enterprise processes are automated end-to-end.

* To power next-generation enterprise automation

The investment reinforces Firstsource's UnBPO™ strategy--moving beyond traditional outsourcing to build technology-first, compliant, and outcome-driven operations. In many industries, complex processes still depend on multiple teams manually reviewing information, verifying documents, and coordinating approvals--a rule-driven, repetitive workflow often prone to errors or delays. While RPA and workflow tools have automated parts of these processes, the overall system remains fragmented. AppliedAI reimagines this end-to-end, using its Large Work Model to learn enterprise workflows, identify friction points, and re-engineer them for higher efficiency and business impact, through data-driven intelligence. Routine, low-risk tasks can be handled automatically, while only exceptions are escalated for human review--delivering faster, more accurate, and more resilient operations.

By integrating AppliedAI's agentic automation and human-in-the-loop capabilities into core operations, Firstsource will help clients:

* Automate mission-critical, compliance-heavy workflows with full transparency and auditability

* Improve accuracy, speed, and resilience through secure AI orchestration and enterprise-grade controls

* Unlock measurable business outcomes across industries such as healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RPSG Group and Firstsource, said, "As we move beyond the limits of traditional outsourcing, our investment in AppliedAI is a decisive step towards reimagining enterprise operations from the ground up. UnBPO™ is not just about integrating automation--it's about fundamentally transforming how work gets done, using AI to rearchitect workflows for speed, compliance, and lasting business advantage. AppliedAI's Opus platform and Large Work Model fit powerfully into this vision, enabling us to create intelligent, secure automation for the most complex, regulated sectors. Together, we are defining the future of work: where human expertise and agentic AI collaborate seamlessly to deliver smarter outcomes, greater value, and resilience for our clients."

Arya Bolurfrushan, Founder & CEO, AppliedAI, said, "This partnership turbocharges Firstsource's UnBPO™ vision--combining their deep operational expertise with our supervised automation and outcome-based pricing model. Together, we're not just automating workflows; we're redefining how knowledge work gets done. This close collaboration sets a new standard for the future of enterprise operations, where human judgment and AI act in harmony to deliver transparent, measurable, and scalable outcomes."

By embedding AppliedAI's capabilities into the Firstsource ecosystem, clients gain access to a richer network of deep domain experts and scalable AI solutions, empowering them to transition confidently to intelligent automation. This partnership brings together technology and human insight to redefine how enterprises work--faster, smarter, and with trust at the core.

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809) (Reuters: FISO.BO) (Bloomberg: FSOL:IN), is a global leader providing business process solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, Retail, and other diverse industries. With a global footprint across US, UK, India, Philippines, Mexico, Romania, Turkey, Trinidad & Tobago, South Africa, and Australia, they 'make it happen' for their clients, solving their biggest challenges with hyper-focused, domain-centered teams and cutting-edge tech, data, and analytics. Firstsource's inch-wide, mile-deep practitioners work collaboratively, leveraging UnBPO™ -- their differentiated approach to reimagining traditional outsourcing -- to deliver real-world, future-focused solutions that drive speed, scale, and smarter decision, turning transformation into tangible results for clients. (www.firstsource.com)

About AppliedAI

AppliedAI, the world's most boring AI company, delivers measurable enterprise outcomes. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with 350+ employees, it partners with Fortune 500s, governments, and global institutions to Redesign, Integrate, Supervise, and Evolve mission-critical workflows with AI. Its flagship platform, Opus, is the first ABPX platform--establishing the category standard for automation with compliance, human oversight, and ROI at scale.

