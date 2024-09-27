Firstsource positioned as a 'Leader' in Lending Services Operations PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2024 by Everest Group

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809), a leading global provider of specialist domain-led Business Process Services (BPS) and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group's Lending Services Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. The Lending Services Operations PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2024 evaluated and classified 30 lending service providers based on their market impact, and vision, and capability, as well as scalability and client references into the three categories of Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Firstsource was positioned as a 'Leader' among service providers for achieving growth, despite challenging market conditions, offering a balanced range of services across the lending value chain--commercial, consumer, mortgage, and auto lending - providing a diverse set of clients with a complete experience, driving innovation, and investing to augment their Al-based in-house solutions suite.

Vivek Sharma, President - BFS, CMT, and Emerging Geos, Firstsource, shared, "Being recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Lending Services Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment is a powerful validation of our focused strategy. We have deliberately chosen to limit our domains and deepen our expertise in those areas, and this recognition reinforces that commitment. Our comprehensive operations, supported by Collection and Lending Innovation Labs in the U.S. and U.K., leverage AI-driven solutions and a strategic global reach to enhance customer experience, drive operational excellence, and deliver innovation--all under one roof.

"As the lending services industry continues to evolve, our emphasis on innovation and value creation across the entire lending value chain positions us as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to future-proof their business. This acknowledgment highlights our role in driving the future of the industry and solidifies our leadership in delivering cuttiedge solutions that meet the complex needs of our clients."

Sahil Chaudhary, Practice Director, Everest Group, shared, "Firstsource's impetus on innovation and digital solutions has helped it to drive growth, as well as making it a preferred BPS partner amid the challenging economic landscape in the lending operations market. Their well-diversified clientele across the lending value chain, combined with strategic investments in in-house AI-based solutions, has established it as a Leader in Everest Group's Lending Services Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809) (Reuters: FISO.BO) (Bloomberg: FSOL:IN), is a specialized global business process services partner, providing transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, and other diverse industries. With an established presence in the US, the UK, India, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and the Philippines, we make it happen for our clients, solving their biggest challenges with hyper-focused, domain-centered teams and cuttiedge tech, data, and analytics. Our real-world practitioners work collaboratively to deliver future-focused outcomes. (www.firstsource.com)

