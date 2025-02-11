Flipkart Commerce Cloud and Persistent Systems Forge Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Global Expansion and Integration of Advanced E-Commerce Solutions

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 11: Flipkart Commerce Cloud (FCC), the technology solutions arm of Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has announced a strategic collaboration with Persistent Systems, a global leader in AI-led, platform-driven digital engineering and enterprise modernization. Through this collaboration, Persistent, as one of the key global system integrator partners, will help FCC reach a worldwide customer base, enabling seamless integration of FCC's cutting-edge digital commerce solutions at the client's end.

FCC is dedicated to equipping retailers and enterprises with scalable, data-driven solutions that streamline operations and enhance customer experiences in today's competitive retail landscape. Persistent, with its proven expertise in delivering complex enterprise solutions and digital transformation, will support the roll-out and on-site integration of FCC's Digital Commerce Solution, Retail Media Platform and Pricing Tool, helping clients maximize the value from these powerful tools.

This engagement will help clients grow their businesses by empowering them with market-leading digital commerce solutions. It combines Flipkart's in-depth industry knowledge and extensive experience in e-commerce, retail media, and data-driven pricing with Persistent's digital engineering capabilities and deep consumer tech expertise. FCC's solutions will enable businesses to leverage advanced, scalable cloud services tailored for the dynamic e-commerce landscape. This collaboration will harness the power of AI to develop advanced, data-driven solutions that deliver superior outcomes and insight to clients.

Padmanabhan Venkatesan, Senior Vice President & General Manager - Consumer Tech, Persistent said, "We're excited to work with Flipkart Commerce Cloud to bring next-generation e-commerce capabilities to global retailers. Together, we can help businesses achieve seamless digital transformation, drawing on Persistent's strengths in integration and FCC's advanced commerce technology to deliver exceptional results for clients worldwide. This collaboration reflects our commitment to combining technology with deep industry expertise to reimagine the future of innovative, efficient, and secure e-commerce solutions."

Praveen SNSS, Senior Director, Flipkart Commerce Cloud, also expressed his optimism for the engagement, "This collaboration with Persistent underscores our commitment to expand FCC's global reach. Persistent's technical expertise and extensive network make them a perfect partner for driving the adoption and integration of our tech solutions, empowering retailers around the world to unlock new growth and efficiency. FCC's technology stack, built on 15 years of retail expertise, is uniquely designed to empower retailers with innovative tools that enhance operational efficiency and drive sustainable growth."

About the Flipkart Group

The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip and super.money.

Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India's digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart's marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has created thousands of jobs in the ecosystem while empowering generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI. These customer-centric innovations focus on enhancing digital payment offerings for all customers while making online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians.

