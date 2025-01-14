FMCG Leaders Bank On Kirana Collaboration to Balance Q-Commerce Disruption - BeatRoute Report

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 14: BeatRoute, the goal-driven sales enablement platform for retail brands, has launched its flagship report, India FMCG Outlook 2025, based on insights from over 100 senior FMCG leaders. The report highlights strategies to navigate India's $240 billion FMCG market, focusing on the rise of Q-commerce, discord with distributors and Kirana stores, AI adoption, and emerging growth drivers such as rural expansion and product premiumization.

Key Insights

* Q-Commerce: 68% of FMCG leaders expect significant revenue growth from Q-Commerce while balancing it with traditional Kirana networks.

* Kirana Stores: 60% predict that kiranas will have no negative impact due to Q-Commerce since brands will deepen their collaboration with kirana stores to protect their stronghold.

* AI in FMCG: 58% prioritize AI adoption to boost sales productivity, while 52% focus on enhancing product launch execution.

* Rural Expansion: 56% highlight semi-urban and rural markets as primary growth drivers for 2025.

* eB2B Channels: 62% of brands suggest developing in-house eB2B channels to enhance distributor and retailer engagement.

Vinay Singh, CEO of BeatRoute, remarked, "At BeatRoute, our vision is to empower the retail and distribution world to harness evolving technology as a way of sales. The India FMCG Outlook 2025 report highlights how disruptions like Q-commerce and AI are not just challenges but transformative opportunities for FMCG leaders to optimize distribution, strengthen distributor and kirana partnerships, and unlock growth. This report reflects our commitment to helping businesses prepare for a future of innovation-driven success."

Call to Action

The India FMCG Outlook 2025 report, recommends actionable steps such as adopting unified platforms for executing Route-to-Market, assessing your AI readiness, running pilot programs with scalable AI solutions, and creating in-house eB2B channels to build close collaboration with distributors and retailers.

