FNP and Comviva win Gold at Drivers of Digital Awards 2025

New Delhi [India], April 14: FNP (Ferns N Petals), India's leading and most preferred gifting brand, and Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, have jointly won the Gold award in the 'Best Digital Payment Facilitator' category at the Drivers of Digital Awards 2025.

* Honoured in the 'Best Digital Payment Facilitator' category for elevating checkout experiences at scale.

This recognition celebrates the two brands' shared commitment to building seamless digital experiences at scale, culminating in a robust payment transformation powered by Comviva's mobiquity® One platform.

Designed to unify, simplify, and scale, mobiquity® One enables FNP to manage a complex multi-gateway setup with ease. Through intelligent payment orchestration, the platform automatically routes transactions across providers for optimal performance, delivering over 5% improvement in success rates. This directly impacts customer satisfaction--especially during high-traffic periods like Valentine's Day, Raksha Bandhan, and Diwali, when checkout performance becomes critical.

Chirantan Sharma, Head of Product at FNP said, "Frictionless payments are foundational to great customer experiences. At FNP, we've always believed that magic lies in the details--and the checkout experience is no exception. This award is a celebration of the deep collaboration with Comviva and our shared drive to build technology that scales with trust and elegance."

Srinivas Nidugondi, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, FinTech solutions at Comviva said, "We are honored to receive this recognition alongside our esteemed partner, FNP. This award is a testament to our shared commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the digital payments space. It reflects Comviva's focus on delivering transformative fintech solutions that empower businesses and elevate customer experiences."

As FNP expands its footprint across platforms, cities, and categories, the partnership with Comviva continues to set new benchmarks for digital excellence in the world of gifting and e-commerce.

About Ferns N Petals

FNP (Ferns N Petals) is India's leading gifting brand with over 30 years of expertise in crafting memorable experiences. With an extensive portfolio of flowers, cakes, personalized gifts, plants, and gourmet hampers, FNP caters to diverse gifting needs both online at fnp.com and through 400+ retail stores across India and beyond.

As pioneers in omnichannel retail, FNP seamlessly blends digital and in-store experiences, setting benchmarks in quality, innovation, and reliability. Known for timely delivery and customizable offerings, FNP is the trusted choice for millions, shaping the future of gifting through a commitment to excellence and customer-centricity.

About Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Comviva empowers organizations to drive transformative growth with measurable business impact. Our AI-driven digital solutions and intelligent platforms enable our customer to unlock new revenue opportunities, enhance customer experiences, and simplify operational complexities to achieve exponential success.

From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, Comviva is trusted by 200+ global communication service providers and enterprises to solve complex challenges and prepare for the future. With our solutions deployed across 100+ countries, Comviva has brought the benefits of digital innovation and mobility to billions worldwide.

As a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a member of the Mahindra Group, Comviva is committed to driving growth, efficiency, and transformation for tomorrow. For more information, visit us at www.comviva.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663844/Comviva_FNP.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/5265893/Comviva_Logo.jpg

