Foresta Organics, a Bootstrapped Ayurvedic Nutraceutical Brand, Expands into Global Markets

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: Foresta Organics, an Ayurvedic nutraceutical company founded in 2019, is transforming the health and wellness industry with its range of clean-label supplements. Bootstrapped by entrepreneurs Kirti Gajjali and Nishant Jhunjhunwala, the brand was born out of a personal need for clean, effective, and trustworthy supplements. With products designed to meet modern health challenges such as stress and pollution, Foresta Organics is now expanding into global markets. Filling a Market Gap with Clean-Label Supplements Frustrated by the lack of clean and additive-free supplements, Kirti Gajjali and Nishant Jhunjhunwala created Foresta Organics to offer products they would personally use and recommend. The brand's clean-label philosophy ensures that all products are free from preservatives, fillers, and unnecessary additives. Backed by certifications such as AYUSH, FSSAI, GMP, and Non-GMO, each supplement is manufactured in a USFDA-registered facility to guarantee safety and effectiveness.

The brand's product line focuses on key areas of health like Body Detox, Mood & Stress, Sexual Wellness, Metabolism, Bone & Joint Health, addressing modern lifestyle-related concerns. Popular products such as Liver Detox, Lung Detox, Gluco Health, Joint Health, and Menz-X Health have become customer favourites, thanks to their targeted formulations that effectively support specific health concerns.

"We saw a gap in the market--no one was focusing on clean-label supplements that were truly effective," says Kirti Gajjali. "Our goal is to make preventive health simple, effective, and accessible."

Profitable Growth Without External Funding

Despite being a bootstrapped venture, Foresta Organics has grown sustainably and profitably, without relying on external funding or aggressive cash-burn strategies. The brand first gained traction online, resonating with health-conscious consumers across major marketplaces and its own website. Today, it is EBITDA-positive and has expanded into offline retail, with over 200 retail touchpoints in Mumbai and Delhi.

"Bootstrapping taught us to be resourceful and drove our efficiency and growth," says Nishant Jhunjhunwala. "Sustainability has been central to our growth, ensuring profitability without relying on cash-burn strategies."

Global Expansion and Future Plans

After establishing a strong foothold in India, Foresta Organics has successfully entered the US market and plans further global expansion through online and offline channels. The brand's commitment to transparency, trust, and clean-label supplements continues to drive its growth both domestically and internationally.

"As we grow, we remain committed to the values of transparency and trust that have always been the foundation of our brand," adds Kirti Gajjali.

About Foresta Organics

Founded in 2019, Foresta Organics is a premium Ayurvedic nutraceutical brand offering clinically tested, clean-label products designed to address lifestyle-induced health concerns. Combining Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science, the brand provides simplified healthcare solutions. Built on a foundation of sustainability, profitability, and consumer trust, Foresta Organics is poised for continued growth as it expands into new markets.

