Fractal Introduces LLM Studio to Bring Enterprise-Grade GenAI Customization with NVIDIA NeMo and NVIDIA NIM Microservices

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a publicly listed global enterprise AI company serving Fortune 500® organizations, today announced the launch of LLM Studio, an enterprise platform that helps organizations build and run language models tailored to their business. It is designed for teams that want more control over how models are governed, deployed, and managed in production. LLM Studio will be demonstrated at NVIDIA GTC 2026, the premier AI and accelerated computing conference by NVIDIA, taking place from March 16-19, 2026, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California.

- New enterprise workbench helps organizations design, build, evaluate, and operate domain-specific language models using open-source models and NVIDIA AI infrastructure.

Enterprises are moving beyond one-size-fits-all, API-only large language models for high-value use cases. Today, business and technology leaders need clearer guardrails for governance, predictable costs, and reliable performance. At the same time, industry research points to growing adoption of smaller, purpose-built models that can be tuned to specific functions and domains.

LLM Studio enables businesses to design, build, evaluate, and operate domain-adapted language models using open-source models, powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure and software stack. It brings together two modules:

- AutoLLM: Helps businesses create smaller, specialized models for specific tasks or industries. It supports open-source model selection, synthetic data generation, model customization, evaluation, and performance benchmarking.

- LLMOps: Helps teams manage the full life cycle after a model is created. It supports deployment, monitoring, and governance.

LLM Studio helps keep model responses tied to an organization's approved data and context. This reduces hallucinations and improves the quality of reasoning. The resulting models remain proprietary to the organization. Teams can then use these models in agents or other generative AI applications to deliver more reliable performance, often at a fraction of the cost of running larger foundation models.

LLM Studio, developed by the AI Client Services team at Fractal, is built on NVIDIA reference architectures, using NVIDIA NeMo for key model development workflow capabilities and NVIDIA NIM microservices for model hosting. This design helps businesses standardize how models are deployed and governed across major cloud environments, reducing the need for custom builds in each setup. Fractal is planning to use NVIDIA Nemotron open models for development.

"Enterprises are past the experimentation phase with generative AI. They need solutions that are governed, cost predictable, and reliable in production. With LLM Studio, we are giving organizations a practical way to build and operate domain-specific language models using open-source options, while taking advantage of NVIDIA AI infrastructure," said Pranay Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer, Fractal.

LLM Studio supports a wide range of applications. It is built for enterprise users, including teams with limited or no coding experience. Businesses can tailor models to their content and train them to follow specific instructions or build models designed for tasks that need stronger reasoning.

For more information, visit: https://fractal.ai/solutions/llm-studio

About Fractal

Fractal (NSE: FRACTAL) is a publicly listed global enterprise AI company with a vision to power every human decision in the enterprise.

Fractal's suite of businesses includes Asper.ai (enabling interconnected decisions for revenue growth) and Analytics Vidhya (among the world's largest data science communities). Fractal spun out Qure.ai, a global healthcare AI leader enhancing the rapid identification and management of tuberculosis, lung cancer, and stroke. Fractal's dedicated AI Research team is focused on foundational AI advancements, including knowledge-based foundational models, reasoning-based systems, and agentic systems. The team has launched successful products, including MarshallGoldsmith.ai, Vaidya.ai, Kalaido.ai, and the open-source reasoning model Fathom-R1-14B and tool-based reasoning model Fathom-DeepResearch.

Fractal employs over 5,000 professionals across global locations, including the United States, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, Ukraine, India, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE, and Australia. It has consistently earned recognition as one of India's Best Companies to Work For (Top 100, 2025), a 'Great Workplace' for eight consecutive years, and as one of 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' for five years running by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Fractal was also named a Leader in the 2025 Forrester Wave™ for Customer Analytics Service Providers and earned leadership positions in the Everest Group Peak Matrix Assessment 2025 for AI and Analytics Services, and Information Services Group's 2024 assessments for Data Engineering and Data Science Services.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931510/5858548/Fractal_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)