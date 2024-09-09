Free Interview Training for Job Seekers From Vaiva App

BusinessWire India Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 9: Job seekers have to prepare well before attending gruelling job interviews. An artificial intelligence-powered mobile app Vaiva offers a solution to help them win over interviews. Vaiva is a free mobile app available both on AppStore and PlayStore. It is a boon for millions of job seekers to practice real time mock interviews without any cost. Interviewers expect job seekers to give quick and correct replies. Unless thoroughly prepared for a rapid-fire, with all the tensions and pressures at hand, job seekers normally wither away. Many job seekers fail in interviews not because they lack knowledge, but because they fail to express that. Systematic rehearsals and practice help them overcome their fear of interviews and gain confidence to sail through.

Using the immense power of Artificial Intelligence, Vaiva was created as a mobile app that can ask interview questions to job seekers. In the process of answering those, candidates gain the techniques to respond to questions effortlessly. Additionally, Vaiva also provides suggested answers, which can be compared with the candidate's answer.

Led by its CEO Ram Mohan Nair, business strategists at Edyounet TeleClassrooms Ltd, a Kerala-based software company, were exploring ways to address a peculiar situation where job seekers fail in interviews despite knowing the answers. The team noticed that the psychological fear of failure due to lack of preparation was the reason and wanted to find a solution to that. They realized thorough practice in the form of mock interviews would instil confidence in them. Personalized expert training would be costly and hence they turned to Artificial Intelligence to pretend to be an interviewer to ask questions. Upon successfully testing, with the incredible capabilities of AI, the software engineers at Edyounet wrapped the solution into a mobile app.

"The AI engine can ask questions from any field of knowledge," points out Ram Mohan Nair, CEO of Edyounet, the owners of Vaiva app. "The candidate only needs to provide answers to some basic questions like his name, the designation applied for, his qualification, experience and the concerned industry. Then AI will act as an interviewer and bring forth in-depth questions from the given industry," explains Ram.

The beauty of the 'artificial' interview lies in its provision of suggested answers. This helps job seekers to verify their answers with that of the suggested ones and re-frame them accordingly.

Deciding on a revenue model for the app was the real challenge given the high running costs of AI deployment. "We want to make it available to all job aspirants and hence we made it a free app relying on advertisements to cover its costs," said Ram. Pointing to its business potential, Ram Mohan mentioned that at least a million interviews are being conducted in India daily. The app can cater to ten million hits daily assuming that about three job seekers attend each interview, and they practice for three days. "The satisfaction derived from supporting the aspirations of millions of job seekers, is the real revenue," smiles Ram.

Going further, they have plans to include more interview areas like, IAS interviews, College interviews, field, exit, and appraisal interviews, etc. Vaiva is aiming to be an interview preparation powerhouse in the days to come.

"With suspicion of Artificial Intelligence eating up job opportunities growing stronger, that an AI-powered app is coming up to support job aspirants to win over jobs is a pleasant surprise!" pointed out Ram Mohan.

