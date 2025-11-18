FreeForm Concludes a Landmark Showcase at IFLA APR 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 18: FreeForm, the architectural finishes division of Vyara Tiles Ltd., successfully concluded its presence as Platinum Partner at the International Federation of Landscape Architects - Asia Pacific Region (IFLA-APR) Congress 2025. The IFLA- APR consisted of representation from 14 countries and was hosted by the Indian Society of Landscape Architects (ISOLA) for the first time in India at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Bringing together global experts, practitioners, and innovators, the congress highlighted the urgent need for sustainable, resilient, and context-driven design across the Asia-Pacific region.

Mehul Jain, Managing Director of Vyara Tiles Ltd., was invited to speak on a high-impact panel featuring eco-entrepreneurs and sustainability advocates. His session addressed the future of ecological materials, the evolving expectations of responsible design, and the role of engineered surfaces in shaping resilient landscapes. His insights reinforced VYARA and FreeForm's position as a pioneer in environmentally conscious material systems. Addressing the event, he said, "Our presence at ISOLA-IFLA APR 2025 reaffirms our belief that meaningful innovation happens when design, science, and conscience converge. We are proud to contribute to a multinational movement that prioritizes resilience, responsibility, and regenerative design."

Experience Booth

As Platinum Partner, FreeForm hosted an experiential booth that drew architects, landscape designers, urban planners, and sustainability leaders throughout the two-day event. Visitors explored the brand's full spectrum of GreenPro Certified, high-performance architectural premixes -- from terrazzo systems and microcement to pebblewash, stonecrete, stone renders, and protective surface technologies. The booth served as an interactive hub for discussing material innovation, performance testing, and long-term durability in India's increasingly climate-challenged environments.

Student-Crafted Designs on Display

A standout feature was FreeForm's collaboration with ATLAS SkillTech University's ISDI-School of Design & Innovation, where students created a series of functional and sculptural objects using FreeForm materials. These student works, rooted in conceptual themes such as Minimalism, Brutalism, and Maximalism were showcased at the booth.

From product prototypes to decor explorations and sculptural studies, the exhibit demonstrated how FreeForm materials can transcend traditional applications and become mediums for artistic expression, innovation, and storytelling. The display was widely appreciated by architects, landscape designers, educators, and visitors looking for fresh, future-forward design perspectives.

Landscape Architects' Manifesto for South-East Asia

One of the congress's most significant milestones was the unveiling of the Landscape Architects' Manifesto for South-East Asia. Mehul Jain co-launched the manifesto alongside distinguished leaders, including Smt. Urmila Rajadhyaksha, President of ISOLA, Retd. Justice (Mumbai High Court) Gautam Patel, Ms Mughda Sinha IAS, MD-ITDC, and senior IFLA representatives. The manifesto sets forth a collaborative regional vision advocating ecological responsibility, cultural continuity, and sustainable growth -- aligning closely with VYARA and FreeForm's philosophy of materials and business with conscience.

FreeForm's participation strengthened its engagement with the landscape architecture community and reinforced its commitment to shaping the future of sustainable environments in South-East Asia. The brand continues to champion materials that blend performance with purpose, supporting landscape architects as they respond to global and local challenges.

https://www.freeformbyvyara.in/

https://www.instagram.com/freeformbyvyara

About

FreeForm, from Vyara Tiles Limited, was created to deliver finishes that go beyond aesthetics, combining durability, adaptability, and design freedom. Founded in 1968, Vyara is one of India's most trusted names in surface and concrete innovation. With a legacy spanning over five decades, the company operates across Surat, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bharuch, and Vapi, supported by over 1,00,000 m² of land, 15,000 m² of built-up space, and a production capacity exceeding 1,50,000 m² per month. The infrastructure includes state-of-the-art German and English machinery, in-house laboratories, and an automated FreeForm Architectural Premix Plant, integrating a dry mix system, paint line, and advanced packaging facilities. All FreeForm materials are GreenPro Certified and rigorously tested to IS and EN international standards, ensuring strength, adhesion, abrasion resistance, and aesthetic longevity.

