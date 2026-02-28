From Bengaluru to the Global Stage: Trescon Completes 10 Years of Building Government-Backed Business Platforms Across Asia and the Middle East

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ Dubai [UAE], February 27: What began in Bengaluru in 2016 as a conviction-led startup has grown into one of Asia's most trusted builders of government-backed business platforms. As Trescon marks its 10th anniversary, the company reflects on a decade of shaping high-impact forums across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East -- and signals a more ambitious second chapter rooted firmly in India.

Founded by Mohammed Saleem (Founder & Chairman), alongside co-founders Mithun Shetty (Vice Chairman) and Swarnavo Roy (Managing Director), Trescon challenged the prevailing events model from day one. Instead of scale for optics, it focused on curated platforms of 3,000-10,000 senior decision-makers -- designed to drive capital, partnerships, and policy outcomes.

A decade later, that model has delivered measurable impact:

- 500+ events across 120+ countries

- 250,000+ attendees hosted

- 1 million+ curated business connections

- 3,500+ investors engaged

Its leadership team -- including Madhukar Dudda, Ummer Shameem, Sanjiv Singh, Anil Kumar, Edward Maben, Christine Davidson, Vimal Bhat and Naveen Bharadwaj -- oversees 250+ professionals spanning the company's six business divisions -- Signature Events, Managed Events, Bespoke Events, Demand Solutions (Demandify), Startup Challenges, and Industry Dialogues -- across different international offices.

India: From Origin Story to National Platforms

Trescon's journey carries particular significance for India. Built operationally from Bengaluru, and intentionally in Tier 2/3 cities like Manipal and Mangalore to create local employment opportunities, the company scaled globally including in Dubai and Riyadh, while maintaining India as its execution backbone.

In New Delhi, Trescon launched DATE (Digital Acceleration & Transformation Expo), inaugurated by Hon. Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman. In 2025, it returned to Karnataka to launch and manage the inaugural Bengaluru Skill Summit, the flagship platform of the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, inaugurated by Hon. Chief Minister Sri Siddaramaiah and Hon. Deputy Chief Minister Sri D.K. Shivakumar, drawing over 6,500 participants.

Across ASEAN markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, Trescon has also delivered its World AI Show, HODL (formerly World Blockchain Summit), and World FinTech Show -- positioning Asian enterprises within global innovation corridors.

"We started in Bengaluru with conviction, not capital. The early years were built on resilience and the belief that India could produce world-class business platforms. Ten years later, we are managing flagship government forums across continents -- and the next decade will see us deepen that commitment to India."

-- Mohammed Saleem, Founder & Chairman

Trusted by Governments Across Regions

In the UAE, Trescon manages major government-driven platforms including the Dubai FinTech Summit, Future Sustainability Forum, Future Islamic Finance Forum, and Reg3 Forum -- core pillars of Dubai Future Finance Week, organized by DIFC. It also contributed strategically to the World Police Summit by Dubai Police and Dubai Future Forum by Dubai Future Foundation.

This cross-regional credibility positions Trescon uniquely as an Indian-founded company operating at global policy and investment levels.

The Second Decade: Focused on India's Growth Story

As India advances its Viksit Bharat vision, Trescon is developing new large-scale government- aligned platforms in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, deeptech and STEM.

"India is no longer just our origin story -- it is central to our next growth phase. We intend to build platforms here that match the global benchmarks we've delivered elsewhere."

-- Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO

As Trescon enters its second decade, the anniversary is less about celebration and more about signalling scale, deeper government partnerships, and expanded footprint across South Asia and ASEAN.

