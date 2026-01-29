From Grassroots to RS 100 Crore Ambitions: Startup Singam Season 2 Roars to Life

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 29: The much-anticipated second season of Startup Singam premiered, opening on a powerful and aspirational note and reaffirming Tamil Nadu's growing stature as a startup powerhouse. Building on the remarkable success of Season 1--which facilitated investments worth ₹24 crore--Season 2 scales new heights with a cumulative investment potential of ₹100 crore, spotlighting bold founders, purpose-driven enterprises, and cutting-edge innovation rooted in the state.

The opening episode featured three diverse startups spanning consumer brands, cultural entrepreneurship, and deep technology--each reflecting the breadth and depth of innovation emerging from Tamil Nadu.

Kicking off the episode was Hayyan, a homegrown brand from Pollachi that has reimagined the experience of compressed oils and ghee for modern consumers. What began as a modest ₹200 initiative has today evolved into a ₹20 crore business, standing as a compelling example of grassroots entrepreneurship. On the Startup Singam stage, Hayyan sought an investment of ₹3 crore and successfully secured ₹2.75 crore, reinforcing investor confidence in its quality-first philosophy and scalable growth vision.

The second pitch came from Raattai Handloom, a purpose-led venture deeply rooted in India's weaving heritage. Focused on reviving traditional handloom practices, Raattai offers mindful, screen-free, hands-on creative experiences for all age groups--from children to seniors--using eco-friendly and safe materials. The founders sought ₹50 lakh and walked away with ₹70 lakh in funding, along with a bonus of 100 hours of dedicated mentorship focused on brand building and pitching, highlighting the show's commitment to nurturing founders beyond financial capital.

Reflecting on the response following the telecast, the founder of Raattai Handloom said, "Within just a day of the episode being aired, we witnessed an overwhelming response. The visibility we received translated into several enquiries pouring in from across regions, reaffirming that people are genuinely seeking meaningful, hands-on and culturally rooted experiences. We are deeply grateful for this exposure and for the incredible mentorship opportunity offered through Startup Singam Season 2--it goes far beyond funding and truly supports founder growth," the founder added, "For Raattai, growth has always been about moving one step ahead at a time. I wanted to first win people--their trust, their fondness, and their emotional connection with the brand. Once that bond is built, scale will naturally follow."

Rounding off the episode was Kenesis Technology, a student-led deep-tech startup working at the intersection of artificial intelligence and real-world intelligence. Through its platform, Kenesis Vision, the team is building episodic intelligence that enables enterprises to understand on-ground realities using first-person context, memory, and reasoning. While the startup did not secure direct investment in this episode, it gained valuable advisory support and mentorship to strengthen its business model and accelerate product-market readiness.

With its compelling season opener, Startup Singam Season 2 sets the tone for a journey that goes beyond funding--championing mentorship, sustainability, innovation, and inclusive growth. As the season progresses, the show promises to continue spotlighting resilient founders, transformative ideas, and the evolving strength of Tamil Nadu's startup ecosystem.

For further details, please visit:

www.startupsingam.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)