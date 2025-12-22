From Niche to Mainstream: The Rapid Growth of Avocado Imports in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 22: India's avocado story has transformed dramatically over the past decade, evolving from a niche health-food trend into a rapidly expanding mainstream category. Import data from the Ministry of Commerce (DGCIS) clearly highlights this surge. In 2016-17, India imported just 82.93 MT of avocados. By 2020-21, this figure had already crossed 600 MT, and the momentum only accelerated thereafter. Imports reached 1,223.37 MT in 2021-22, nearly doubled to 2,210.54 MT in 2022-23, then more than doubled again to 5,040.37 MT in 2023-24. The current year (2024-25) has seen a remarkable jump to 11,828.47 MT, underscoring the category's explosive demand curve.

Several structural shifts are driving this rise. Urban consumers increasingly prioritise nutrient-dense, versatile foods, while exposure through cafes, QSRs, social media, and modern retail has made avocados more familiar and aspirational. Rising disposable incomes and wider availability through organised supply chains have further accelerated adoption. As awareness grows around healthy fats, heart health benefits, and the fruit's culinary flexibility, from smoothies to toast to salads, consumption patterns continue to evolve.

Looking ahead, the category shows strong potential, with opportunities in premium varietals like hass and greater integration into foodservice menus. Enhancing consumer education, cold-chain efficiency, and distribution reach will support the next phase of growth.

According to Sumit Saran, India Representative of the World Avocado Organisation, "India is one of the most promising emerging markets for avocados. The growth we are seeing is just the beginning. As supply improves and awareness increases, avocados will become a regular part of the Indian household basket."

With its sharp rise in imports and growing consumer acceptance, India is firmly on the path from discovery to mainstream adoption, making it one of the most exciting avocado markets to watch.

