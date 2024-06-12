From Passionate Engineers to a Thriving Workplace: Cognine Technologies Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12: Cognine Technologies, a global tech organization with offices in USA, India, and Europe, has been recognized by Great Place To Work® as one of Best Workplaces™ in Mid-Size Organizations. This prestigious recognition underscores the company's dedication to cultivating a positive and inclusive work environment that prioritizes employee well-being, professional growth, and collaborative problem-solving.

"This is a momentous occasion for Cognine Technologies," said Pradeep Pavuluri, CEO, Cognine Technologies. "The journey to becoming a Great Place to Work® involved constant refinement of our employee happiness programs, fostering a collaborative spirit, and empowering our engineers. This recognition is a testament to our incredible team and our belief that a thriving workforce is the cornerstone of long-term success."

From Humble Beginnings to a Global Force

Cognine Technologies began with a small team of passionate engineers in Chicago and Hyderabad. Today, Cognine has grown into a global force with over 200 engineers dedicated to delivering exceptional software solutions for their clients.

Building a Collaborative Powerhouse

Cognine Technologies believes that magic happens at the intersection of brilliant minds. Fostering cross-functional teams and an environment of open communication to empower their engineers to leverage their diverse strengths and deliver tangible results efficiently to their clients has been their core strength.

From hiring great minds to cultivating a robust technology strategy, design expertise, data mastery, and innovative engineering capabilities, Cognine has been growing fast and building sustainable client relationships. This integrated approach enabled them to tackle their clients' most complex challenges and deliver innovative solutions that truly make a difference.

Geeks at Heart, Problem-Solvers by Choice

Cognine Technologies is a team of passionate problem-solvers who are geeks at heart. They thrive on challenges and possess a deep desire to untangle complex software puzzles. Their passion fuels a collaborative spirit and an unwavering commitment to continuous learning and growth.

Raghu Verabelli, Managing Partner, Cognine Technologies, expressed, "At Cognine Technologies, we believe that our employees are not just our greatest asset, but also our partners in innovation. This certification is a significant milestone in our journey to create a workplace where every individual feels valued, empowered, and inspired to reach their full potential. We are excited to continue building on this foundation and fostering a truly exceptional work experience for all our team members."

About Cognine Technologies

Cognine was formed by passionate people with engineering backgrounds, intending to provide core software engineering services to clients worldwide. The culture at Cognine embeds key values of engineering mindset, quality, and transparency into every employee. With offices across USA, India, and Europe, Cognine Technologies has been providing IT services like Application development, Product Development, API, System Integration, Cloud, DevOps, Quality Assurance, AI, ML and Automation.

Learn more at https://cognine.com/

About Great Place to Work®

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces Lists, Great Place to Work® enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

