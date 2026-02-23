From the House of Paradigm Realty, Paradigm Marquis Presents Green Acrres With A Landmark Groundbreaking Ceremony at Pali Hill's Billionaires' Row

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: Mumbai's most prestigious neighbourhood witnessed a defining moment today as Paradigm Realty marked the groundbreaking ceremony of Green Acrres, the newest jewel in its elite Paradigm Marquis Collection.

Located on Nargis Dutt Road, Pali Hill, Green Acrres is envisioned as an ultra-luxury residential landmark rising 16 floors above one of the city's most coveted addresses. Designed as an exclusive sanctuary for the privileged few, the project introduces a rare format to Mumbai private full-floor sky estates, redefining scale, privacy and prestige in urban living.

A Rare Address. A Singular Vision.

Part of the Paradigm Marquis Collection, Green Acrres embodies the philosophy: "The Finest Homes for the Highest Echelon, by the House of Paradigm Realty."

Strategically positioned in Pali Hill's heritage-rich enclave, which is home to Bollywood icons, business magnates and cultural luminaries, the development is designed not merely as residences but as limited-edition private estates commanding their own floors, ensuring unmatched exclusivity.

The nearly 0.5-acre land parcel accommodates only 16 stately residences in a spacious, low-density layout. These residences feature expansive configurations of up to approximately 5,700 sq. ft carpet area. Thus, Green Acrres is curated for those who seek permanence, privacy and pedigree in equal measure.

Architecture that Marries Elegance and Precision

Inspired by Japandi design principles blending Japanese precision with Scandinavian minimalism, the structure features:

* Pillar-free, column-free open floor plan that is open on all four sides for superlative cross-ventilation

* Floor-to-ceiling glazing for natural light and ventilation

* Approximately 12 ft floor-to-ceiling height that emulates world-class resort-style living spaces

* Sea-facing palatial decks

* Elegant cladding as a more refined, aesthetically-pleasing and durable alternative to conventional paint

* Two service elevators and two private elevators

The building rises as a visual anchor at 56 metres, redefining the skyline while preserving the serenity Pali Hill is known for.

Arrival as a Ritual

Green Acrres elevates everyday living into a curated experience through:

* A 17.5 ft sweeping driveway with valet-serviced drop-off

* A five-star resort-style ground floor area that is car-free and embellished with lush greenery

* A 22 ft double-height grand lobby with concierge services

* A 100-year-old Bonsai adorning the landscaped lawn

* Business lounge and deli cafe reserved exclusively for residents

* A separate service entrance for enhanced resident privacy

The development also features three basement levels with ramp parking, EV provisions, multi-layered security systems, RFID and biometric access controls, ensuring discretion and peace of mind.

Elevated Living Beyond Residences

Green Acrres offers over 4,300 sq. ft. of rooftop leisure experiences, including:

* Infinity pool with panoramic views

* Open-air amphitheatre

* Rooftop lounge and bar

* Fully equipped conditioning room (gymnasium)

* Banquet hall and conference chamber

Wellness, leisure and business are seamlessly integrated, transforming the address into a self-contained lifestyle estate.

Connectivity Without Compromise

While cocooned in privacy, the project remains minutes from Mumbai's key corridors:

* 3 minutes to the upcoming Coastal Road exit

* 7 minutes to Bandra-Worli Sea Link

* 10 minutes to Western Express Highway

* 30 minutes to Nariman Point

A New Chapter for Ultra-Luxury in Mumbai

Speaking on the occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony, representatives from Paradigm Realty emphasised that Green Acrres is not simply another luxury tower; it is a generational heirloom crafted for families who value discretion, legacy and architectural distinction.

With Green Acrres, Paradigm Realty reinforces its commitment to delivering avant-garde landmarks across Mumbai developments that do not merely occupy space, but elevate the standard of living in the city.

As ground is broken today on Pali Hill's Billionaires' Row, Green Acrres signals the dawn of a new era in Mumbai's ultra-premium real estate landscape.

About Paradigm Realty

Paradigm Realty is a prestigious Mumbai-based real estate developer known for creating design-led, world-class residential landmarks. With a focus on transparency, innovation and architectural excellence, the group continues to shape aspirational living environments across the city.

For more information: paradigmrealty.co.in

