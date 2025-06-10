Future Generali India Life Nears Breakeven; FY25 Individual New Business Premium Up 19% to Rs 476 Cr

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: Future Generali India Life Insurance (FGILI) announced its business and financial performance for FY 2024-25. The Company's total new business premium increased by 96% to Rs1,192 crore in FY25, up from Rs609 crore in FY24. While individual new business premiums rose by 19% to Rs476 crore in FY25 from Rs398 crore in FY24, group new business premiums increased by 240% to Rs716 crore in FY25 from Rs211 crore in FY24.

The gross written premium of the Company also marked an increase of 39% to Rs2,511 crore in FY25, up from Rs1,811 crore in FY24. The Company is nearing breakeven, reporting a loss of Rs6.4 crore only in FY25, down by 94% from Rs113.9 crore in FY24.

Moreover, the Company reinforced its commitment to policyholder satisfaction and financial security, with the claim settlement ratio for individual business rising to 98.08% in FY25, up from 96.08% in FY24. Similarly, the claim settlement ratio for group business increased to 99.78% in FY25 from 99.18% in FY24.

Renewal premiums also recorded a 10% year-on-year increase, reaching Rs1,318 crore in FY25 from Rs1,201 crore in FY24, reflecting the Company's strong policyholder retention and sustained engagement.

The Company's Assets Under Management (AUM) rose to Rs8,784 crore in FY25 as compared to Rs7958 crore in the previous fiscal year. This growth in AUM demonstrates the Company's strong fund management capabilities and continued trust from policyholders.

The flagship Equity ULIP Fund--Future Midcap Fund has delivered over 33% CAGR returns over the last five years and holds a 4-star rating from Morningstar. Since its inception in November 2018, the fund has outperformed the benchmark by 2.9%, demonstrating consistent performance and strong returns.

The total sum assured in effect also increased by 9%, amounting to Rs1,61,595 crore, compared to FY24 at Rs1,47,781 crore. The Company has also expanded its distribution footprint by introducing new products, increasing operational units, and strengthening partnerships, ensuring broader market reach and enhanced accessibility for customers across diverse segments.

While commenting on the business achievements, Mr. Alok Rungta, MD & CEO at Future Generali India Life Insurance said "We are proud of the remarkable business growth achieved by Future Generali India Life Insurance Co. Ltd in FY25. With a customer-first mindset and strategic investments in technology and talent, we continue to create value for customers and stakeholders. This remarkable performance is a testament to our dedication to delivering transparent, efficient, and customer-first financial solutions, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in securing financial futures. Building on this success, we remain focused on innovation, expanding product offerings, and deepening customer engagement to continue driving excellence in the insurance sector. We remain committed to simplifying life insurance for our customers and making it more accessible for everyone, while continuing to deliver value across our distribution channels."

ABOUT FUTURE GENERALI INDIA LIFE INSURANCE

Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd. is headquartered in Mumbai and was established in 2006. The Company has a presence in 1300+ owned and partnered locations in India and offers total insurance solutions across both the individual and group fronts. Generali is the largest shareholder in Future Generali India Life Insurance with a stake of 73.99% in the Company. Generali brings in 190+ years of insurance expertise as well as its global network's best practices, capabilities, and resources, driving sustainable and profitable growth for communities, clients, employees, and shareholders. Established in 1831, Generali is present in over 50 countries in the world, with 82 thousand employees serving 68 million customers globally.

