Gabion Technologies India Limited Announces H2 FY26 & FY26 Results

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 25: Gabion Technologies India Limited, an integrated engineering solutions provider specializing in geotechnical and infrastructure solutions, announced its audited financial results for the half-year and full-year ended March 31, 2026.

The Company delivered steady growth during H2 FY26 and the full year, supported by a strong order book, robust execution across infrastructure projects, and its integrated capabilities across manufacturing, design, and EPC services. Operational efficiency and diversified project exposure continue to support consistent performance.

Key Financial Highlights - H2 FY26 vs H2 FY25

- Total Income stood at ₹7,487.18 Lakhs in H2 FY26 as compared to ₹5,784.22 Lakhs in H2 FY25, registering a growth of 29.44%.

- EBITDA stood at ₹1,191.05 Lakhs in H2 FY26 against ₹692.10 Lakhs in H2 FY25, reflecting a growth of 72.09%.

- Net Profit stood at ₹569.09 Lakhs in H2 FY26 as compared to ₹350.14 Lakhs in H2 FY25, registering a growth of 62.53%.

Key Financial Highlights - FY26 vs FY25

- Total Income stood at ₹11,558.38 Lakhs in FY26 as compared to ₹10,125.34 Lakhs in FY25, registering a growth of 14.15%.

- EBITDA stood at ₹1,778.58 Lakhs in FY26 against ₹1,536.51 Lakhs in FY25, reflecting a growth of 15.75%.

- Net Profit stood at ₹811.08 Lakhs in FY26 as compared to ₹618.94 Lakhs in FY25, registering a growth of 31.04%.

Operational Highlights - FY26

-H2 FY26 Margins - EBITDA Margin: 15.91% & Net Profit Margin (NPM): 7.60%

-FY26 Margins - EBITDA Margin: 15.39% & Net Profit Margin (NPM): 7.02%

-Integrated business model across manufacturing, design, and EPC execution of geotechnical solutions

-Pan-India presence across 29 states with a growing international footprint in Bangladesh and Nepal

-Current order book of ~₹200Cr ensuring revenue visibility

-High-capacity utilization of ~80% supported by 170+ owned machineries

-In-house geo-technical design team enabling end-to-end project execution

-Diverse product portfolio including gabions, geogrids, rockfall protection, and geosynthetics

-Execution across key infrastructure sectors, including roads, railways, water, and energy

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Madhusudan Sarda, Chairman & Managing Director, Gabion Technologies India Limited, stated:

"FY26 has been a landmark year for Gabion Technologies as we achieved strong growth across revenue, profitability, and operational performance. During H2 FY26, we continued to witness healthy demand across infrastructure and geotechnical projects, resulting in robust revenue growth and improved margins. Our integrated business model, supported by in-house manufacturing, technical design expertise, and EPC execution capabilities, has enabled us to deliver cost-efficient and high-quality solutions to our clients.

Our healthy order book of ₹200Crores provides strong revenue visibility and reinforces our confidence in the long-term growth potential of the business. With a diversified product portfolio, strong execution capabilities, and expanding presence across domestic and international markets, we remain well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities while continuing to deliver sustainable value for all stakeholders."

About Gabion Technologies India Limited

Gabion Technologies India Limited is an integrated engineering solutions provider specializing in the design, manufacturing, and installation of gabions, rockfall protection systems, and geosynthetic materials. The Company caters to infrastructure projects across roads, railways, water resources, energy, and other sectors. With strong in-house technical expertise and execution capabilities, the Company delivers end-to-end solutions for slope stabilization, erosion control, and infrastructure protection, with a growing presence in domestic and international markets.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, like government actions, local, political, or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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